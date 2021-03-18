As the daily number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to stay in the single digits in Lamar County, officials have decided to reopen the county’s community centers beginning April 1, although masks will still be required in certain county buildings.

The move was made at a recent meeting of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, when board members agreed to again allow access to the centers that have been closed since the early days of the pandemic.

“(The number of cases has been low) for the last couple of weeks,” county administrator Jody Waits said. “I think (March 18’s) five-day average was four, so those are really good numbers that indicate that the spread has slowed considerably.

“Secondly, about 52% of Lamar Countians have had at least their first vaccination, which is a good number. We are asking citizens to follow the state health officer’s recommendations regarding gathering with unvaccinated persons, distancing and masks. We publish those rules whenever they come to check out a community center; we download those from the state health department and hand it to them.”

Waits said officials know that residents are anxious to be able to gather again, but individuals do need to realize that the coronavirus is still present.

“We want the citizens to still take precautions,” he said. “This is certainly not an indication of ‘all clear, go back to life the way it was.’ But this is a step forward in returning to a normal life and letting people get back together as safely as they can.”

For the time being, masks will still be required in the county’s court buildings: circuit court, chancery court and the justice court complex. Although masks are not required in other buildings, residents are still encouraged to follow any and all recommendations handed down by medical experts.

“The court buildings are still mandated because the Supreme Court has mandated that masks still be worn in the courtrooms,” Waits said. “Basically, we just want to honor that and require them in the courthouse, just so there’s no confusion. We wanted to be consistent with the Supreme Court.”

Early this month, Gov. Tate Reeves signed an executive order that ended the mask mandate throughout the state, although he still encouraged the practice of masking up. However, some counties and cities – including Hattiesburg – have extended the mask mandate, still requiring individuals to wear masks in public places.

“At some point, we’ve got to get this thing to where people use their own best judgment,” District 4 Supervisor Mitch Brent said. “Is that now? I don’t know, but at some point we’ve got to let people make their own decisions, if they’re not comfortable wearing masks.

“If you don’t want to wear a mask, don’t wear a mask. You know what your risk is.”

Board president Warren Byrd said his biggest concern lies not with the county buildings, but with areas where individuals might not be able to avoid contact.

“For example, our secretary sits right there (outside the boardroom door) in a tight space with anyone that walks in that door,” he said. “And I know we’re getting vaccines under control; I took mine for my own reasons.

“But the time is coming where either the masks are going to go all the way away, or it’s going to be the new norm."