The Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to hold a work session in the near future to discuss fee structures for certain sewer services in the city, particularly regarding disconnect and reconnect fees for residents who are provided with sewer - but not water - by the city.

The matter was addressed at the board's Jan. 19 meeting, where Mayor Hal Marx said approximately 25% of the city's residents do not receive water from the city, although the city provides sewer services for most of those customers. The mayor said that many of those people are not paying for their sewer service, which is more difficult to disconnect because of nonpayment than is water service.

"There are some people who don't pay their sewer bill or get way behind, and there's really never been anything we could do," Marx said. "It's not fair that if you live in one part of town, you have to pay your sewer bill or we'll cut your water off, but in another part of town there's no consequence for not paying your sewer bill.

"When people find that out, guess what? They stop paying their sewer bill. So we've turned people over to collection agencies; we've tried to get Barrontown Water (Association) to cooperate with us on cutting the water, but they said they can't legally do that because they're paying their water bill. But they're not paying us."

Ward 3 Alderman Clint Moore said it may seem unempathetic to disconnect sewer service, but it's sometimes necessary for business matters.

"I know a lot of business owners are on this board and watching, and people that continue to not pay their bills don't get a lot of service from us, or in the business world," he said. "It's just something that we think needs to be addressed, and we want to be objective and transparent in the way we come about our structure of what those things will be.

"We'll try and hold some meetings just about that, so (the board and the public) can give us their input on how we can keep that sector of our city afloat."

The matter could be discussed as soon as the next board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 2.

In an unrelated matter, Marx brought up the matter of possible pay raises for the mayor and the board, which, if approved, would go into effect for the next term. Marx said he would like to see the matter addressed before the February qualifying deadline, as that decision could possibly affect potential candidates' decision to run for office.

"I do think the mayor's position probably, every four years, should go up, because everybody else’s goes up,” Marx said. “We give our department head raises, and the mayor is over the department heads – he’s the most senior person in the city.

“I think our department heads deserve raises, and we were able to give our police chief a raise this year. We need to give our fire chief a raise, and our public works director a raise, and our city clerk a raise – everybody. But then that means sometimes they’re making as much or maybe eventually more than the mayor, and I think there needs to be a space there (because) of the responsibilities.”