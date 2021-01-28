The COVID-19 pandemic has forced extracurricular groups to adapt to an unusual way of performing, whether it be virtual rather than traditional events, reduced capacities at venues, varied routines or a combination of alternate measures.

That made it all the more sweeter for the Oak Grove High School Theater team, when it was awarded top honors in the secondary division at the Mississippi Theater Association’s Virtual 2021 Theater Festival.

“In the crazy world that we live in this year, it’s amazing,” said Suzanne Allmon, director of Oak Grove High Theater. “These kids have worked really hard, under really weird circumstances, and have had a positive attitude the entire time.

“We’re just really glad that they had the opportunity to continue to make art in this COVID world we’re living in right now. I was just extremely proud of them.”

The theater festival, which took place on Jan. 15 and 16, was run through the University Television Center at Mississippi State University and streamed through ShowTix4U. The festival included more than 365 people representing three community theaters, 15 high schools and 11 colleges and universities.

Because the theater was held virtually this year, schools were required to video their shows and send them in to the festival.

“That was a totally different beast in itself for us,” Allmon said. “It was a weird process, because we’re also working around hybrid (schedules) and quarantine and all of that kind of stuff going on at the same time, to get our recording done.

“Luckily, it was done in an entire day, so we got to watch all of the shows, and our adjudications were live, so we did it as part of a Webex call where they could talk to us and we could talk to the judges.”

Awards were then given via a Facebook Live show. The Oak Grove Theater team received the following awards for its 45-minute production of Scenes from Arabian Nights:

•Best Costume Design: Elise Holbrook

•Outstanding Original Orchestration: Noah Yuvienco

•Overall Technical Achievement, All Star Casts: Luke Antinnes, Katherine Fasnacht, Ellie Shannon

•Best Director: Suzanne Allmon, along with the Dominic Cunetto Award for Best Production

“With this year being so unique, it is so satisfying to see how we overcame all of the challenges we faced and were able to win MTA,” said Fasnacht, a senior on the Oak Grove Theater team. “I’m so proud of how this team worked together and supported each other all season to put on a great show.”

The Oak Grove Theater team also won the following State Individual Event awards: first place to London Schertzer for Musical Female; third place to Noah Vuvienco for Musical Male; second place to Anna Reese Arroyo and Noah Yuvienco for Duet Musical; first place to Anna Reese Arroyo, Emmaleigh Holland, Sarah Kendrick and Courtney Power for Group Musical; third place to Alex Yang for Acting Male; fist place to Adwoa Amponsah, Brooklin Gall, Avery Johnson, Caroline Kubicki and Jade McBride for Original Scene; second place to Luke Antinnes, Katherine Fasnacht, Sol Gustafson, Ellie Shannon and Alex Yang for Original Scene; third place to Jacob Allmon, Jake Antinnes, Matthew Fasnacht, Wade Landry and Elijah Williams for Original Scene, second place to Daniel Adamczyk for Set Design; third place to Mason Hayworth for Set Design; second place to Rachel Douglas for Costume Design; and second place to Selby Schramm for Poster Design.

In addition, Oak Grove High School’s Performing Arts class performed in the state theater for Youth Festival with The Hero Squad vs. the Princess Snatchers, which won Best Ensemble. Luke Antinnes and Katherine Fasnacht received All Star Cast.

“Making this show happen with all the circumstances against us and still coming out with the result that we did makes it all worth it,” senior Courtney Power said.

