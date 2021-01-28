After further review of plans for the upcoming Lamar County Fire Training Facility, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors has agreed to re-advertise a previously submitted loan from the Capital Improvements Revolving Loan Program that would help fund the construction of the facility.

The board had previously approved the loan to go along with state funds that were granted for the facility, but Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill reviewed the cost of the building and discovered it would be more than expected.

“We talked to the state, and it was a little higher than what we thought, so they suggested that we re-advertise the loan,” Lamar County Administrator Jody Waits said. “You have to put an amount in the advertisement, so we’re going to re-advertise with a slightly higher amount to make sure we cover any contingencies to

build that fire training facility.

“This is kind of a re-do of what we’ve already approved as we move forward to try to get it built. It’s not a significant amount more, but you can’t go over what you advertised for, so their advice is to re-advertise for a slightly higher amount.”

The loan will be advertised over the next few weeks. At some point after that, Hill will bring the final construction plans and costs before supervisors for approval. The facility, which will be located behind the Lamar County Emergency Operations Center on Central Industrial Row in Purvis, would allow firefighters to train locally in

addition to the Mississippi State Fire Academy.

Last year, Sen. John Polk, who represents District 44 in the Mississippi Senate, helped the Mississippi Legislature approve $300,000 to go toward construction of the facility, which put officials in the final stages of design and securing the last part of funding that is needed for the measure.

Currently, as required by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau, all fire departments in the county are trained in-house at existing stations, completing exercises like climbing through windows, simulating breaching doors and other activities. A facility in the county, however, would give fire officials the ability to do a lot of

non-fire training, such as emergency medical training, search and rescue training and HAZMAT training.

In addition, the facility would offer a Class A fire rating, meaning officials would be able to burn items like natural wood products inside to a give firefighters even more training. It also could offer a driving course, where emergency and law enforcement officials could learn how to drive those vehicles in a controlled environment.

“For the residents of the county, it’s going to ensure that the services we have to provide, we’ll get training on a regular basis on the fire side, not just live fire training once we go (to the academy),” Hill said. “We’re calling it a ‘live fire facility’ … that is a part of that 5 percent of what the facility will do. We will do so many

other things as well.

“It will allow us to work on hazard mitigations, it will allow us to breach buildings for SWAT team practice; that’s a pretty hard structure as far as being able to do different things. EMS can use it for rescue, we can do it for high-angle rescue. We can practice things such as high-rope climbing and rope rappelling; there’s all kinds of

other things we can do in the facility just besides that fire stuff."

Hill said the location behind the county’s EOC would be perfect for the training facility.

“We’ve got warehouses and other things staged back there, and we’ve got a pretty good-sized piece of property back there that’s got room for this,” he said. “We’ve got classroom space and other resources and other equipment located centrally in the county for all the fire departments to be able to use.

“It makes good sense to have it there on property that the county already owns, and on property that’s being used for emergency services already.”

The facility would cost approximately $600,000, which would cover the building and needed infrastructure work. Officials will need to work with architects to get a more final price and seek funding from more outside sources.

“I worked on this for the firefighters of Lamar County who give so much of their time and energy to protecting our country," Polk said.