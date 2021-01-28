Hailing from Staten Island, New York, Chris Lundin has given his Hattiesburg delicatessen perhaps the most fitting name one could think of: A Slice of the Apple.

But when moving to the Hub City in 2015, Lundin wasn’t entertaining the idea of opening a deli, or of even starting a business at all. In fact, Lundin wanted to be a police officer.

“(Hattiesburg) just seemed like a better opportunity financially, because it was a whole lot cheaper, and it was a different opportunity,” Lundin said. “When I moved, (the police departments) weren’t hiring, so then I went to take the fire department exams.

“I passed all those tests but never got hired, so then I came to work on an ambulance (as an emergency medical technician). In August 2019, my best friend got married in New York, so I went up there. After her wedding, being a little drunk, I walked to the deli at two in the morning and got deli food, and I woke up and said ‘I need this back home.’”

So it was that in February 2020, Lundin opened A Slice of the Apple off U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg. That location offered him the opportunity to serve New York-style staples such as sandwiches and po-boys, along with a variety of sides.

To help run the restaurant, Lundin moved his mother, Mel, from New York in November 2018.

“I imported her,” Lundin said. She came to visit, and she was supposed to be here for two weeks but she never left.

“My mom actually worked in the deli in New York for most of her life, so she has all the experience. She runs it in the daytime and when I’m here on the ambulance.”

After being open for only about a month, Lundin was faced with perhaps the most challenging setback the restaurant industry has ever seen: the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many eateries to severely alter their way of business. Although several local restaurant owners had to close their doors as a result, Lundin stayed open the entire duration of the required “shutdowns” with take-out service.

“I never got any federal assistance, I never got any loans; we were actually just able to maintain sales,” Lundin said. “My whole business model is to capture how it is in a New-York style deli, where you go in, you order your food, you take it wherever you’ve got to go.

“Pretty much everybody in Hattiesburg, their main thing is in-house dining, so once they got rid of the in-house dining part, that affected them, but it didn’t affect me. The fact that they closed actually boosted my business, aside from how good the food is and the quantity you get for how much you pay.”

Recenlty, Lundin moved the restaurant from the U.S. 49 location to 4437 West 4th Street, adjacent to the Fastmart convenience store at the intersection of West Hills and West 4th Street.

Now with an expanded menu allowed by the larger space and kitchen at the new location, A Slice of the Apple features what Lundin calls “the most authentic New York food you’re going to get outside of New York,” including ham, corned beef, salami, bologna and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches. Specials include the Reuben, Bronx Bomber, and Roast Beef & Gravy, and there’s also breakfast and salad items.

“I brought up the pickle sandwich, which has been really popular,” Lundin said. “It’s pretty much a cold, kosher dill pickle cut in half and quartered, and it takes the place of the bread on any sandwich.

“It’s the option of building a sandwich, but instead of bread, you have pickles – it’s keto friendly, gluten free, and a healthier option than bread. That’s really popular, and then our most popular is the Reuben.”

Currently, A Slice of the Apple is offering a kids night from 6-9 p.m. every Saturday night, featuring two Disney movies, coloring, raffles and kids meals. For every kids meal purchased, customers are entered into a drawing for a gift card worth $15 at the restaurant.

“There’s not really anything left in Hattiesburg for kids and families to do when it comes to food-wise,” Lundin said. “Most parents don’t want to eat Chuck E. Cheese pizza, and at least this gives them an option where parents can enjoy their food and the kids get a meal out of it.

“They get to watch movies and have activities inside, away from the weather. We’re doing social distancing, families stay together six feet apart, and the crayons are disposable so they can be thrown away.”

Although Lundin does miss the food in New York, A Slice of the Apple makes Hattiesburg feel like home.

“People are a lot nicer down here, and it’s a lot easier to get going and be successful than it is up there,” he said. “My business has definitely expanded, and I personally decorated the new place myself – paintings and pictures and lights.

“Right now, I don’t have any definite plans, but there’s always the thought of franchising in my head – maybe another place out in Oak Grove or in Petal. But I’m definitely keeping this store; it’s my home base.”