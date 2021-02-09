Hattiesburg police, in a joint investigation with the Hattiesburg Fire Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, are asking for the public’s help in locating an individual wanted for questioning in an ongoing fire investigation.

The incident occurred sometime Saturday, February 6, overnight to Sunday, February 7, 2021, and resulted in the old Hattiesburg High School gymnasium, located on Forrest Street, being destroyed by fire.

Waylon Smith, 18, is wanted for questioning in connection to the incident.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-7867.