Representatives from Mississippi United – a new organization that works to better health advocacy and service, along with mental health awareness and support – will be the guest speakers at the upcoming meeting of the Pine Belt chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

The meeting will be held virtually at 6 p.m. March 30 at https://bit.ly/3f41gAk, with Katelyn Brown and Michael Marks featured as speakers. NAMI, which got its roots in the 1970s in Wisconsin, is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with mental illness and their families through support, education and advocacy.

“We try to have someone throughout the community discuss their programs and what resources are available when it comes to supporting mental health for all,” said Mavis Creagh, president of NAMI Pine Belt. “A lot of people, especially now, are dealing with more stressors when it comes to mental health.

“We want them to know that they are not alone, that there are free resources in the community. We, as a community, are standing behind them and walking beside them when it comes to their mental health.”

Brown is Miss Presley Heights 2020 and a Top Ten finalist in the 2020 Miss Mississippi Pageant. She will discuss her personal story about mental health, as well as the tools she utilizes to educate others about mental health.

“I think during the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen the depression rate and suicide rate skyrocket,” Brown said. “Suicide is still the second-leading cause of death in our nation, and I think that needs to be addressed.

“Mental health has been swept under the rug for several years. (Being able to find help) is a crucial issue, because when you wake up, the first thing you think is that you’re awake, and what you’re going to do to get out of bed. So your mental health has to be good in order for your physical health to be good and your emotional health to be good.”

Marks, who currently serves as the national executive director of Schools Against Vaping, is a former Mississippi Teacher of the Year, a National Milken Educator and America’s Outstanding Teacher of the Performing Arts. He serves as vice president of the Historic Downtown Hattiesburg Association, president of the board for YMCA of Southeast Mississippi, and on the boards of Promote the Vote, Southern Miss Partners for the Arts, and the Mississippi Miss Hospitality Competition.

A former Dropout School Principal and international keynote speaker, Marks has served as a national leader for the 3.3 million-member NEA and treasurer for National Board for Professional Teaching Standards, and is Commissioner of Tourism for the City of Hattiesburg. He is director of both the Hattiesburg Hall of Fame and The Pinnacle Awards, and communications for Mississippi United.

Marks describes Mississippi United as a community-built coalition that underscores the premise that Mississippi is indeed the Hospitality State. The organization’s humanitarian efforts could potentially include clothing donations, charitable services, food and product giveaways, health examinations and disaster relief.

“In general, Mississippi United is Mississippians helping Mississippians,” Marks said. “We hope that is a model picked up by the rest of the country.”

In addition, on April 24, Mississippi United will hold its statewide launch at the Hattiesburg YMCA, in conjunction with the Y’s National Healthy Kids Day. More information can be found at www.mississippiunited.org.

“We’ll have lots of local partners that will be with us that day to discuss mental health,” Marks said. “When we say ‘mental health,’ we’re talking about PTSD, depression, anxiety, COVID depression, all of it.

“We’re just pleased that the nation is finally recognizing that it’s okay to not be okay, and that we all need mental health support at one time or another.”