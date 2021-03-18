Over the past year since the COVID-19 pandemic came to the Hattiesburg area, the C.E. Roy Community Center on East 5thStreet has played a vital role in the fight against the pandemic, serving as a free community testing site and facilitating 500 vaccinations against the virus.

The community center will see another busy weekend on March 27 and 28, when 500 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The vaccines, which are free to the public, will be given from 9 a.m.-noon each day, with a limit of 250 on March 27 and 250 on March 28.

No appointment is needed; however, officials urge early arrival while supplies last.

“It is so incredibly important that we get this vaccine to as many people as possible, because the more people that get that, the sooner we can bring this pandemic to a close,” Mayor Toby Baker said at a March 22 news conference at the community center. “It’s particularly important that, as we look at our broader public health strategy, that we keep in mind health disparities that are out there, and try to make this vaccine more accessible to underserved populations.

“What we saw last time we were here (during the previous vaccination weekend) was that 75% of the people who came here were from Forrest County; over 75% were African-American. It really accomplished the purpose of trying to make sure that we can start getting this out in the community. As I’ve gone door-to-door and spoken with people around the community, they’ve told me they’re waiting on the J&J vaccine, and this is the first real, widespread availability, at least in our community.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine received emergency-use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 27. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the vaccine was 66.3% effective in clinical trials at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people who had no evidence of prior infection two weeks after receiving the vaccine.

“Like Moderna and Pfizer, this is an excellent vaccine to help prevent COVID-19 and its complications,” said Dr. Bryan Batson, CEO of Hattiesburg Clinic. “In fact, in clinical trials, the J&J vaccine was nearly 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and death in patients who contracted COVID.”

There are two main differences that distinguish the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from other variants, with the first being that it doesn’t need to be frozen at low doses in special freezers. Secondly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose, as opposed to two doses for other vaccines.

“Previously, the governor has announced that all patients 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine now,” Batson said. “Sixteen and older, everyone is eligible.

“I ask you who have been vaccinated to encourage your friends and family, church members and other community members, to get vaccinated also. (That way) we can continue our great momentum in this fight.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado said she would like to see everyone who is eligible come out to the center for vaccinations.

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve talked to many of you who have expressed some fears in getting this vaccine,” she said. “If you have questions about it, give us a call (at 601-545-4500) and we will direct you to an appropriate source that can advise you.

“I would suggest that you just think in terms of protecting your loved ones and yourself by getting this vaccine.”

Barker encouraged community members to help others who may have trouble getting to the center for the vaccinations, whether that be because of lack of transportation or reliable internet access.

“Whether they can’t get in line, or whether they are having trouble calling in, this is the time to get those folks to the front of the line so they can have access to this life-saving vaccination,” he said.