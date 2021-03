On March 11, Hattiesburg police, along with members of Metro Narcotics and U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, arrested a felon in possession of a weapon.

Christopher Yerden, 44, of Hattiesburg, was arrested in the 1500 block of James Street and charged with one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Yerden was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.