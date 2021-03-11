On March 11, Hattiesburg police arrested a convicted felon in a stolen vehicle while in possession of a weapon and drugs.

Chyane Prine, 38, of Richland, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, with an enhancement for possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, after a traffic stop around 5:15 p.m. near Bay Street and Southern Avenue.

Officers seized a handgun and methamphetamine, and recovered the 2007 Lexus LS460, which was reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Prine was booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.