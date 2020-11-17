As scouts, members of Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops around the country know how fortunate they are to have a warm meal every night, be it at home or around a campfire.

For those who may not be afforded that, Cub Scout Pack 90 took part over the weekend in Scouting for Food, the food collection that is held annually around the country to benefit food pantries in the scouts’ local communities. Members of Pack 90 and their pack masters spent Saturday and Sunday at the Bellevue and Oak Grove Corner Market locations, where they raised 2,867 pounds of nonperishable food and $365 for Edwards Street Fellowship Center in Hattiesburg.

“It’s part of the Scout way; part of our oath is to be kind and to do a good turn daily,” said den leader Katie Townsend, who was stationed at the Oak Grove location Saturday. “As scouts, we’re living that and collecting food for others.

“We want to be able to help people locally that are in need. We know that there are food insecurities in our own community, so as scouts, we wanted to raise awareness that not everybody has the food they need.”

Generally, Scouting for Food takes place on two consecutive weekends, with scouts distributing bags or door hangers to spread the word about the drive during the first weekend. On the second weekend, scouts will set up at a location to collect the food, or in some cases, pick up the food from homes.

At the Corner Market locations, participants were able to donate food or money as they exited the doors after shopping.

“Not everybody has the food they need, and I think it’s important for the kids to learn that too, and to give back when they can,” Townsend said. “So they’re doing their part by kindly asking people as they go into the grocery store, and we give them a list that provides some of the most needed items.

“So as the shoppers are going down an aisle, they can pick up one of the items and drop it on the other side. People are very kind, and they’re being very receptive to the donations. We’re really appreciative of what people are able to give, even if it’s only one can.”

Although scouts are not allowed to ask for monetary donations, the $365 that was given will go toward purchasing more food for Edwards Street Fellowship Center, which serves needy families in the area through its food pantry, among other services.

“I’m having fun,” Cub Scout Elle Townsend said. “(It’s important) to help other people … and I feel like I’m making a change (in the community).”

Ann McCullen, executive director of Edwards Street Fellowship Center, said the donation from Cub Scout Pack 90 is a great boost for the organization’s food pantry heading into Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“We're blown away that the Pack 90 Cub Scouts and their families collected more than a ton of food over the weekend,” she said. “The success of this food drive is evidence of the difference anyone can make, regardless of age. The troop leaders, families, and generous donors who supported these Cub Scouts may not realize that they've planted seeds of volunteerism and service in the hearts of the children who worked at this event.

“We love to see kids learn how easy and fun it is to give back and make a big difference in their community. Every can of food that was collected at Corner Market last weekend will help hungry families in our area have a brighter holiday. We are very thankful for the amazing donations of food from this second annual Scouting for Food event.”