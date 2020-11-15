Mary Dryden, Hattiesburg City Councilmember for Ward 4, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Samantha McCain, chief communicationi officer for the City of Hattiesburg, said Dryden and her husband, Steve, are self-isolating in their home and have been since being tested on Nov. 12.

Through contact tracing, Dryden has identified 21 direct exposures within the last week. These exposures have been notified of the positive test and are being tested.

City elected officials included in Dryden’s list are Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker and Councilmen Nicholas Brown (Ward 5) and Jeffrey George (Ward 1). Barker's test was negative. Brown and George will be tested this weekend.