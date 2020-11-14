Nine more City of Hattiesburg employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Halloween, according to Samantha McCain, the city's chief communications officer, bringing the total number of positive cases in the workforce to 44 since March.

A few of the nine new positive employees work the same shift - on the same day, but not necessarily at the same location - and a majority are from different stations. Contact tracing indicates off-duty exposure, such as from family members, close friends and the like.

"All employees who are direct and indirect exposures for these cases have been notified of the positive tests and subsequent testing is also taking place," McCain said. "So far, these tests are coming back negative. Tests are also being scheduled for any employee who was not directly or indirectly exposed, but who wants to be tested out of caution."

As a proactive measure moving forward, administration at the Hattiesburg Fire Department has partnered with the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency to use a fogger spray machine to help with sanitation and cleaning all stations and trucks.

Details for positive test dates and last date at work for each employee are as follows:

Employee No. 1: Last day of work Oct. 26; positive test Oct. 31.

Employee No. 2: Last day of work Oct. 29; positive test Nov. 3.

Employee No. 3: Last day of work Nov. 2; positive test Nov. 5.

Employee No. 4: Last day of work Nov. 2; positive test Nov. 5.

Employee No 5: Last day of work Nov. 5; positive test Nov. 9.

Employee No.6: Last day of work Nov. 6; positive test Nov. 9.

Employee No.7: Last day of work Nov. 7; positive test Nov. 10.

Employee No.8: Last day of work Nov. 7; positive test Nov. 11.

Employee No.9: Last day of work Nov. 9; positive test Nov. 11.

"Again, tracing does not indicate these cases are from workplace exposures," McCain said.