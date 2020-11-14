Officials from the Lamar County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect in a double homicide that occurred early Saturday morning on Purvis to Baxterville Road.

At 1:24 a.m. Nov. 14, Lamar County deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of the Purvis to Baxterville Road. Upon arriving, police discovered two deceased individuals: a 37-year-old white female and a 41-year old white male. Both individuals were the victims of apparent gunshot wounds.

Police have active warrants on two counts of first degree murder on Anthony Shane Simmons, a 39-year-old white male from Perkinston. Simmons is 6 feet 1 inch tall, and 160 pounds and was last seen driving a 2014 white Ford F-150 pickup. The truck's tag is ST12434.

Simmons is considered armed and dangerous and believed to be in possession of a shotgun. Anyone with information on his wherabouts should call the Lamar County Sheriff's Department at (601) 794-1005.