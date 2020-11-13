A couple of years ago, after conferring with several of their clients who own pets, officials from the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter conducted research that showed 63% of domestic violence victims may not leave their situation if they would be forced to leave their pet behind.

To help rectify that situation, Greater Good Charities, BI Cares and the Purple Leash Project have given $40,000 in grants to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter’s Hattiesburg facility that will allow the expansion of onsite housing for the animal victims of domestic abuse. Rescue Rebuild, a program of greater good charities, will spend the next week or so installing dog runs and other structures, as well as updating the shelters’ existing cat room.

“At first, we were able to foster (victims’) pets out, and then we started working with Red Rover and realized we could do so much more for survivors and their pets, and that’s how it all got started,” said Becky Stewart, executive director of the shelter. “There are other shelters that do accept pets, but we realized early on that we had the space, and that we could really make something great and have it here on site.

“We’re able to board pets inside in each person’s room, so that works out really well for us, but we do have this space now, where they’ll be able to come out and exercise and walk, and just have a great place to stay outdoors. It means that people don’t have to give up their pet; a lot of times people will surrender their pet because they think they can’t take their pet with them.”

The Rescue Rebuild team will install two dog runs and build a carport-style structure over the runs to provide the dogs with protection from the elements. A large dog play yard with enrichment equipment is also being built, complete with agility steps, tire tunnels and privacy fencing that will allow survivors and their pets more bonding time outdoors.

In addition, the shelter’s existing cat room will be give a fresh look and will be filled with cat enrichment equipment helpful for de-stressing.

“Just to be able to bring your pet is also a sense of security,” Stewart said. “Victims are already experiencing trauma, and we don’t want to add to that trauma.

“So by allowing them to bring their pet with them, it’s just going to be better all the way around.”

Wendy Mahoney, executive director for the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said projects like the one in Hattiesburg mean a lot for the state as a whole.

“There are so many individuals who don’t want to leave because of their pets, and a pet is a part of your family,” she said. “So if you’re fleeing a domestic violence situation, to have to leave behind a family member is devastating.

“Individuals tend to stay in those relationships for that, so now this means a level of freedom for individuals. To know that I can leave, as well as my pet can leave, and we can shelter together, (is very important).”

The Domestic Abuse Family Shelter has partnered with Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg, which will ensure that all of the shelter’s pets are spayed or neutered and up to date on their vaccinations.

“We are always looking for domestic violence shelters that want to start programs like that,” said Bryna Donnelly, director of Greater Food Charities’ Rescue Rebuild Program. “We started in animal welfare, so we come at it from an animal welfare perspective.

“We were seeing where survivors were having to surrender their pets to animal shelters because they just couldn’t find a foundation for them and their pet. So for us, this is super important, being able to keep families together – both furry and two-legged families. So it’s really cool for them, and then obviously the importance to the actual humans is just profound.”