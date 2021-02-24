After being closed due to unsafe structural conditions in October 2020, the construction of the Campbell Loop bridge began this week with the staging of equipment. The bridge is located between Broadacres Drive and Frontage Road on Campbell Loop.

“With a few weather and technical setbacks out of the way, we’re glad to see this project move forward,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “We know this route is used particularly as a cut-through for our Highlands neighborhoods and as an access point for the businesses in this area. We hope construction moves swiftly and that we can reopen the road to motorists by summer.”

The notice to proceed was issued to the contractor on Feb. 23, and the estimated completion date for the project is July 2021 – all of which is dependent on weather. The lowest bid for the project came in at $563,541.70.

As an emergency closure, funding for the project will be supported by the use tax for internet and out-of-state sales, which is partially allocated back to local governments for infrastructure improvements made possible by the Mississippi Infrastructure Modernization Act of 2018.

The bridge’s unsafe travel conditions were when a citizen called in a sinkhole adjacent to the bridge. After city crews investigated the area to assess repair, it was determined that a structural engineer with devices that could measure wood rot and degradation was needed.

On Wednesday, October 21, a third-party bridge inspection team determined that the bridge would need to be closed immediately for travel with a recommendation for reconstruction.

Campbell Loop is often used as a cut-through to Hwy 49, to and from the Highlands neighborhoods, as well as access to businesses in this area. While reconstruction is taking place, the bridge will be closed to traffic in both directions. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the work zone and to make alternate travel plans where necessary.