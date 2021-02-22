On Monday, February 22, the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg City Council will present "A Virtual Black History Month Forum: COVID-19 Through the Prism of Historic Healthcare Disparities in the Black Community."

This forum will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom and be hosted by Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado. It will feature special guests Christopher Watts, MPH, a senior epidemiologist with the CDC; Mayor Johnny L. Ford with Tuskegee, Alabama; and Moses N. Katabarwa, BSc, MPH, MA, PhD, technical advisor for The Carter Center.

The event will stream live from Deborah Delgado's Facebook page and shared from the City of Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg City Council Facebook pages.