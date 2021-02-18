On Feb. 17, Hattiesburg police arrested two individuals in the ongoing investigation of the shooting that took place on Valentine’s Day near Nostalgia Lounge & Bar.

Calvin Haynes, 21, of Brookhaven, has been arrested and charged with two counts of tampering with evidence. Aquevias Tatum, 24, of Hattiesburg, has been arrested and charged with one count of tampering with evidence.

Both individuals have been charged in connection shooting that occurred in the 100 block of East Front Street.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional arrests are pending at this time.