As the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine continues to be rolled out across Mississippi – with an average of 30,000 to 40,000 total doses received by the state over the last several weeks – Mayor Toby Barker recently sat down with State Officer Thomas Dobbs via Zoom to discuss the particulars of the vaccine and the future of the pandemic.

Dobbs said the state operates under a “real-time inventory” system, meaning that orders are placed as soon as the vaccine is available to be distributed to sites across Mississippi. Of the doses that the state receives every week, approximately 30,000 go to drive-through vaccination sites, with the remaining stock being shared with clinical partners such as Hattiesburg Clinic and Forrest General Hospital.

“We try to balance it out,” Dobbs said. “As far as the future goes, we anticipate over the next couple of weeks about a 16% week-on-week difference of the Moderna doses, so we should be seeing a little bit more.

“The other thing is, we have pulled back a little bit of our Pfizer doses from our long-term care program, because they weren’t using it. So that’ll be sort of like a one-time push of maybe about 9,000 doses of vaccine, so it’s a little bit unpredictable … but we have to give it when we get it and just get ready for the next amount of vaccine that’s going to be made available.”

Dobbs did say that the country is not seeing many mechanisms to increase the vaccine supply, although President Joe Biden has recently said he expects to send out 100 million doses within the first 100 days of his presidency. However, he believes the state is doing an excellent job with the supply it receives, with clinical partners delivering 84% percent of available doses so far.

“It’s really a vaccine supply issue, and if they can increase the number of vaccines, (it would be great),” Dobbs said. “A lot of this conversation has been around syringes and stuff like that, but what we really need is more vaccine, and I don’t see that will double or triple any time in the future.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health recently issued its timeline for the vaccine rollout, with healthcare personnel, long-term care facility residents, persons aged 75 years and older, first responders and teachers eligible to receive the vaccine in January. In February, employees from the food and agricultural industry, the U.S. Postal Service, grocery stores, public transit, and persons 64 years and older are eligible for the vaccine, along with persons aged 16-64 years with high-risk medical conditions.

Eligible persons in March include those aged 16 years and older in congregate settings and correctional facilities, along with other essential workers.

“We had followed the (Centers for Disease Control) guidance … but a couple of weeks ago, there was a sort of a shift,” Dobbs said. “Not that it’s a bad strategy, but it’s a little bit upending peoples’ expectations, where you put people 65 years and older and these medical issues ahead of these front-line essential workers.

“There’s a reason for that, but still, it’s difficult for folks who are anticipating it. But after this level where we are, as far as 65 and older and those with serious medical issues, then we anticipate it’s going to be people who are front-line essential workers like police, firemen, teachers, that sort of thing.”

Because it is possible for individuals who have already recovered from COVID-19 to get the virus again, officials do recommend those people still get vaccinated. However, those who do are encouraged to wait 90 days after recovery to be vaccinated.

“It does boost your immunity, and it looks like the vaccine protection may be pretty long,” Dobbs said. “Sometimes vaccine protection is even better than the virus; it sounds kind of strange, but sometimes that does happen.

“If you’ve had COVID before and you get the vaccine, it’s going to make you feel pretty bad, because your immune system’s going to ramp up. So just be aware of that.”

Officials have discovered other, more contagious, strains of COVID-19 in other states, but those strains have yet to be seen in Mississippi.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not here, but it’s probably not widespread,” Dobbs said. “But it probably will be here, and we do think the vaccine should still be fully effective against it.”