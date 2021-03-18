An arbitration date has been set between the City of Hattiesburg and the Federal Emergency Management agency to determine the amount of funding the city will receive for the rebuild of Fire Station No. 2, which was heavily damaged in the 2017 tornado that tore through the eastern and southern parts of the city.

The hearing, which was requested by city officials on Dec. 31, will take place March 23-25. Mayor Toby Barker, chief administrative officer Ann Jones and city attorney Randy Pope recently met with other city representation to appear before the Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, a three-judge panel assigned to listen to the case.

“We have fought very hard for our community to receive every dollar it deserves to rebuild both Fire Station No. 2 and the Timberton Park Complex that were devastated by the 2017 tornado,” Barker said. “Our neighborhoods are worth every financial investment available, and we will not rest until both of these projects are restored to the standards and fund allocation they are worth.

“Our work to get to this step is proof of that, and I hope the results from this final step prove to be fruitful for our community.”

Barker said the arbitration was necessitated after FEMA went back on its decision that the fire station on Arledge Street met the “50% rule,” which states that if the cost to repair a facility is more than half of what it would take to replace it, then FEMA will replace the building. Although the agency had originally agreed that stipulation was met, the $259,312 obligated by the agency does not match the estimated $2.5 million it would cost to replace the fire station.

“FEMA said it met that criteria, then our insurance company came forward and said it was a total loss,” Barker said in a previous story. “Then when FEMA gave us the cost estimating worksheet in November 2018, it was still eligible for the 50% ruling.

“It wasn’t until the following January, in 2019, that the initial offer to replace the facility was $259,000. After other correspondence, FEMA decides that we don’t meet the 50% rule, and that’s kind of where we are. We appealed that and got a rejection in November, and now we have opted for arbitration, which is a more expeditious opportunity for us to try and get some movement on this project, especially as we approach the four-year anniversary of the tornado.”

In August 2019, Hattiesburg City Council members voted to approve an Architectural Services Agreement with Williams and Associates for reconstruction of the station, with plans to rebuild at the site of the former Big Yank location on Edwards Street about a block away from the former Arledge Street site. Preliminary ideas for the station include a two-lane engine bay, a gear locker room, support rooms for 24/7 operations, a full kitchen and dining area, an exercise/training room and a battalion chief’s office and private bedroom.

The site will be designed to withstand 120-mile-per-hour winds.

“Given the trend that we’ve seen, with what is seemingly an impenetrable wall of bureaucracy where interpretations change and the field goal posts move on a regular basis, I don’t know (how arbitration will turn out),” Barker said. “That’s why we’re opting for arbitration, because we have seen what happens to our appeals.

“I hope that it does (go in the city’s favor). We have a strong case, and we look forward to having our hearing before that three-judge panel.”