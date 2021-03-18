The proposed 3% sales tax increase at Petal restaurants has passed both houses of the Mississippi Legislature and – barring anything unforeseen – will come to a vote this summer, most likely in July.

Mayor Hal Marx said the matter – which was passed last week by the House and on March 23 by the Senate – could technically be killed if a motion to reconsider is filed within a given number of hours, but that would be very unlikely. If all goes as expected, Gov. Tate Reeves will soon sign off on a referendum on the matter – which would bring an estimated %750,000 in annual revenue to the city – before the Petal Board of Aldermen sets an exact date for a special election.

“It’s a voluntary tax,” Marx said. “First of all, you have the right to vote whether or not you want it, but also, even if it passes, you then have the right to decide if you want to participate.

“You don’t have to go out to eat, or you could choose to get eat somewhere where there’s not a tax on your food that way.”

The funds raised from the tax would go toward the city's parks and recreation department, which would allow the city to maintain that department at its current level. That, in turn, would free up money in the city’s general fund that could be used for measures such as the police department, fire department or infrastructure.

If and when a public election on the matter is held, 60 percent of the voters who turn out would have to vote in favor of the increase before it could be implemented.

Marx said the election would likely happen some time in July, as the board would need to be able to account for the extra funds – or lack thereof – before the next budget cycle.

“We need to be done before they start work on the budget in August,” he said. “So I would anticipate that we would probably need a couple of months to prepare for the election, and to educate people about the importance of voting in favor of the tax, so that we can fund youth sports like it seems that people want it to be funded.

“We could also fund our public safety the way it needs to be funded. If not, the next board is going to have to look at either cutting something or raising property taxes.”

The idea of a sales tax increase of 1, 2 or 3 percent at Petal restaurants has been passed around for the last several months as an option to increase much-needed revenue for other city programs and departments without having to raise property taxes or cut additional personnel. As a city entity, Petal has not increased taxes in more than a decade.

A 2% sales tax increase at restaurants was previously sent to the Legislature in March 2020 after being unanimously approved by aldermen, but that measure did not make it out of last year’s legislative session because of restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

Had that measure been pushed through, it was expected to bring approximately $480,000 in annual growth revenue for the city.

“The one we did earlier … was 2%, but I heard from several aldermen that said they would they would be able to go ahead and try the 3%,” Marx said. “That’s why I’ve got it at 3.”

Marx said while he generally opposes raising taxes – especially property, or ad valorem, taxes – he has always been in favor of letting voters decide whether to implement the restaurant tax.

“I know there’s always going to be people who are against any type of tax increase; I know I don’t like to pay any more taxes either,” he said. “But if it comes down to either property tax, which I don’t have any choice over, or this kind of tax where I do have a choice, I would rather have (that choice).”

A similar sales tax measure was passed in Hattiesburg in early 2019, when voters overwhelmingly approved an additional 1 percent sales tax at Hub City restaurants, hotels and motels. The funds from that measure are currently going toward 17 Parks and Recreation Department projects throughout the city, including a splash pad in Palmers Crossing, an extension of the walking trail at Duncan Lake and the addition of batting cages at Vernon Dahmer Park.

“People still go to Hattiesburg, and Hattiesburg has had this tax now for years,” Marx said. “They’ve had a 2% tax for about the last 20 years, and then they added another percent just a year or two ago.

“I haven’t noticed any decrease in the number of people going out to eat in Hattiesburg. So I think people are willing to do it; I don’t think people are bothered as much by it as some opponents of it make it seem.”