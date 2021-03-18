Almost two weeks after 12th Circuit Court District Attorney Lin Carter filed a petition seeking to shut down Nostalgia Lounge & Bar – citing the three shootings that have occurred there over the past two years – an agreement has been reached that will allow the establishment to re-open open under certain conditions.

Sources close to The Pine Belt News said a hearing was scheduled for the morning of March 23, but was canceled after the agreement was made “overnight,” with officials requesting to prohibit the lounge from hiring deejays and renting out to third parties. A judge’s order is expected to be issued within the next few days.

Carter filed the petition on March 11 to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the general public” regarding the lounge on East Front Street, which was temporarily closed after being declared a nuisance by Hattiesburg City Council members.

“The nuisance conditions of said property substantially and unreasonably injures the health, offends the senses, and interferes with the comfortable enjoyment of life and property of the residents of the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County, Mississippi,” the petition states.

Carter said immediate and irreparable injury would occur if the lounge were permitted to remain open.

“The (owners and operators of the club) have permitted activities that are both illegal and dangerous to occur on and around the property which create an environment that is harmful to innocent patrons and others,” the petition states. “The State of Mississippi would show that various illegal, improper and dangerous activities continually occur at or around Nostalgia Lounge & Bar during business hours and immediately after closing on or around the premises.

“There are repeated incidents involving shootings, discharges of firearms, two recent aggravated assaults involving the use of firearms and other disorderly conduct. Defendants are or should be aware of said illegal activity and have failed to correct and/or prevent said illegal activity from occurring.”

The motion to declare the lounge a nuisance passed after an executive session on Feb. 16, two days after two people were injured in a Valentine’s Day shooting at the establishment. The matter was approved by a 3-1 vote, with Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado providing the sole vote against the measure.

Shortly afterwards, Nostalgia Lounge & Bar was temporarily shut down by Forrest County Chancery Court Judge Deborah Gambrell, pending the March 23 hearing.

As Delgado participated in the council meeting via telephone, she could not take part in the executive session and voted when the meeting was called back into session. Because Delgado was not present for the executive session, Ward 5 Councilman Nicholas Brown left the building and did not take part in the vote.

“When the motion was made to go into executive session today for discussion I wasn’t with it,” Brown posted on Facebook. “For one, my African American colleague had to call in for our routine meeting and I knew that if we went into executive session, in which the public has to leave, that we would have to terminate the phone call with her.

“Secondly, I really didn’t want to have anything to do with the discussion that was being presented, and also felt that she needed to be a part of the discussion.”

Brown said that he also would have voted against the resolution, as he fully supports Nostalgia Lounge & Bar.

“I have watched these young men build their establishment from the start and bring positive vibes, activities, entertainment, and jobs to the downtown area,” he said. “Yes, there has been some crimes committed in the downtown area over the last year (and) a half, but an establishment can only control the environment within its own (walls).

“Maybe we as a city need to take a look at ourselves and make sure we are taking proper protocol/precaution to ensure the safety of our downtown residents and establishments. Maybe we need more police presence in the downtown area to deter the possibilities of such crimes occurring. I won’t be a part of tearing down a black-owned business.”