LANA DEL REY

"Chemtrails Over The Country Club" [LP/CD/CS]

(Interscope)

Welcome back to the queen of edgy, emotional snark. After the triumph that was "NFR!," The divine Miss Del Rey is back with Jack Antonoff as co-producer. The pair are out to create a dream cycle that carries us from pre-Covid (they started this album shortly after "NFR!" was released in 2019) to today. Haunting and even a little frightening, "Chemtrails" sounds like the glossy-but-gloomy '70s singer/songwriter mood taken to the next level. Del Rey possesses a real knack for quotable lines and titles that perk up your ears. "Let Me Love You Like A Woman" has its allure built-in (like the outstanding "The Greatest" from "NFR!"), while others feel like Del Rey is never ready to grow up or grow out of this phase. From the initial sound of it, "Chemtrails" proves that Del Rey may infact never need to grow up.

JON BATISTE

"We Are" [LP/CD]

(Verve)

New Orleans-born and Julliard-educated, Batiste has music in his blood and talent to burn. However, his real gift continues to be an unbound optimism. As a guest on the final Colbert Report, he and Stay Human led the audience on a parade-style exodus from the studio. Viewers of "The Late Show" were well aware of the manic but joyous experience he brought to the program.

It is fitting that his first real dip into pop music, as a solo artist, is the closest he has come to breaking through. "We Are" could not have arrived at a better time. Batiste's music is alive with both nostalgia and a keen eye on the future. The jumpin' jive of "I Need You" is so close to blossoming into a hit single. Its Lindy-hopping crossed with '50s jump blues and modern touches is immediately catchy. The Earth, Wind, and Fire groove of "Show Me The Way" amalgamates sweet '70s soul, while "Cry" is bluesy and heartfelt. The largest success of "We Are" is that Batiste made it for himself and all of us.

LORETTA LYNN

"Still Woman Enough" [LP/CD]

(Legacy)

When you have been an established artist for decades, it could be easy to rest on your laurels. With 24 Country #1 singles and 11 Country #1 albums, Miss Loretta Lynn could easily hang it up and keep pumping out reissues of her tough singles, like "Fist City" and "Rated X," to satisfy all the new country acolytes and the tender ones to keep her longtime fans satiated. However, Miss Loretta is not like that.

Still surging after 2004's "Van Lear Rose," she beats a broken hip and a stroke to come out swinging on "Still Woman Enough." Her 50th(!) studio album is a collection of ten duets of her most famous and heartfelt songs. "Still Woman Enough" is arranged like a scrapbook as Loretta first sings and revisits her first single ever. Then Reba, Carrie Underwood, Margo Price and Tanya Tucker provide extra inspiration on songs that are both new ("Still Woman Enough") and time-tested ("One's On The Way"). Always like a Queen to celebrate with fellow royalty.

Mik Davis is record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.