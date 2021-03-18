To read a Jhumpa Lahiri short story is to feel like you just sat down with an old friend to catch up and then found yourself instantly transported away from all known space and time. In her first book "Interpreter of Maladies," she writes vividly about the Indian-American experience. When she chooses to paint the details of their lifestyles, you never feel excluded.

London-born but raised in Rhode Island, Lahiri was a part of two different worlds. Growing up as an American, she adopted her pet name Jhumpa in place of her much harder to pronounce birth name Nilanjana. Yet, she was immersed in fervent Indian-American culture. Her father was a librarian at the University of Rhode Island and regularly welcomed students from India.

After receiving her B.A. from Barnard College in English Literature, Lahiri devoted herself to creative writing. Years of rejection from publishers finally ceased when Houghton Mifflin picked up her collection of short stories "Interpreter of Maladies" in 1999. A year later, Lahiri was a Pulitzer Prize winner.

In 2003, Lahiri wrote another seminal work titled "The Namesake," which was more autobiographical and loosely based on a family story.

Both "Interpreter of Maladies" and "The Namesake" give the reader everything they need to understand Lahiri. Most writers write ABOUT their experience, but Lahiri often chooses to write FROM it instead. Her changes in perspective are far easier to see from the eyes of her fictional creations.

"The Namesake" sets up cultural barriers that many nations share (having a child alone, for example) and works backward to unveil a story of finding identity.

Naming her protagonist Gogol, after the Russian writer, provides her character with both nonuniformity within their native culture and the ability to stand out in an adopted/learned culture. Gogol's life takes the same turns readers often do as he goes against his father's wishes, comes unmoored in college and obtains a "social education" that gives him a rise in status.

At this point in the story, his native culture, its existence within him, and this new world where he finally fits in are at odds. This conflict is at the heart of most of Lahiri's works. No matter how much you expect it or predict it, Lahiri always creates characters that inhabit part of the reader's life.

In "Interpreter of Maladies," the stunning short story "A Temporary Matter" carries this two-worlds motif even farther as the readers meet the couple Shukumar and Shoba. With grace and patience, Lahiri draws us into their world. Carefully giving life to the neighborhood they live in, where for one week the electricity will be shut off every night from 8-9 pm for grid work.

Inside of their home, we see the married couple in their established fiefs. Shukumar is in that long academic maze that leads to his Ph.D., while Shoba is recovering from the loss of their stillborn child. Between the two, they are ghosts in each other's daily lives. However, with no power, they are forced to talk to each other.

As they revisit memories, they unearth confessions about themselves. Lahiri uses the power outage as a device that forces people to band together. However, in this story, this device feels intimate and draws the reader further into the story. For example, when Shukumar admits to cutting out of work to get drunk in the middle of the day, the reader hears his explanation but is given the choice to form their own reaction.

Lahiri's beautiful and eloquent writing occupies your brain. Suddenly, you blink and you have devoured three short stories. You take a break, pick the book back up and she speaks to you again - almost as if you never left.

A lot of literature is about storytelling. A couple of pages of Pynchon, whose gears and cogs are so perfectly orchestrated, and you can instantly recant the incident, its logic and results.

Literature is also the sum of experience. Travel the savannas with Hemingway, or ride the rails with Steinbeck. The gift of voice, however, is the best of all. Jhumpa Lahiri's books can sit in your window and wait for you like that long, lost acquaintance - always ready to entertain, surprise and, most importantly, speak to you.

Mik Davis is record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.