ROB ZOMBIE

“The Lunar Injection Koolaid Eclipse Conspiracy” [LP/CD]

(Nuclear Blast/The Orchard)

Since 1985, Rob Zombie has been leading alternative and heavy metal to some kind of apocalypse. On his best album since White Zombie’s 1992 breakthrough “La Sexorcisto,” Zombie rages back into a howling, screeching, thunderously loud and industrial record. “Conspiracy” is seriously frightening. Slices of punk and classic rock in “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” feed older fans while the newer, more gritty metal fans can dive straight into “The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man.” If you peruse the titles and they all sound like midnight movies you would find on Shudder, Zombie will be happy. Apparently, when he is happy, he makes blistering music like “Conspiracy.”

NICK JONAS

“Spaceman” [LP/CD]

(Island)

In his post-Harry Styles world, Jonas wants to follow the same ‘70s pop, ‘80s R&B template to success. Jonas is a very good singer who can sometimes rise above the most underwritten material (the title track is all his emotion). Jonas fits well into Greg Kurstin’s picturesque production, occasionally swinging for the fences (“This Is Heaven”) but mostly playing it way too safe.

LAKE STREET DIVE

“Obviously” [LP/CD]

(Nonesuch)

For their eighth record, Lake Street Dive (LSD) turns up the lithe/rhythmic blue-eyed soul. All excellent musicians, it is fun to hear them stretch the pocket on cinematically funky jams (“Hypotheticals”) before slowing down for some deep ballads (“Nobody’s Stopping You Now”). Rachael Price continues to become a singer without comparison, managing all the moments LSD can put behind her. “Obviously” feels like the next step for a band that richly deserves a small hit and an entry into the world of peak songwriting.

VALERIE JUNE

“The Moon & Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers” [LP/CD]

(Fantasy)

With producer Jack Splash, Valerie June has finally found the soulful destination for her unique voice. His occasional double-tracking and minimal to maximal instrumentation keeps June’s coo and wail in the spotlight for these 13 cuts. June now writes her songs like declarations, and that boost in confidence brings this album of Muscle Shoals-influenced soul to life.

BABY BOYS

“Threesome” [LP/CD]

(Transgressive)

Straight out of St. Paul, Minnesota, “Threesome” refers to these tight players and producers. “Threesome” is a plethora of ideas, most of which develop from simple figures to propulsive, yet large, “bedroom” style pop. “Duke and The Cash” and “Cannonball” are standouts on an album that could lead them to more pop production. Baby Boys definitely have their fingers on the pulse of where we are going.