Mail delivery of the Feb. 18 edition of The Pine Belt News will be delayed until Saturday due to weather conditions at the printing facility in southwest Mississippi.

The print edition includes 30 pages of local content as well as the spring issue of Pine Belt Sports: The Magazine, which profiles area baseball teams and includes numerous features.

Click here to read the online version of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe for home delivery via the United States Postal Service for only $30 each year. The baseball magazine is available to nonsuscribers for $3.99 at area Keith's Superstores or at the Hattiesburg Publishing office at 525 Main Street, Suite C, in downtown Hattiesburg.

For questions or concerns, call (601) 268-2331 or email info@hubcityspokes.com.