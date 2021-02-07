Firefighters are battling an early Sunday morning fire on Forrest Street in downtown Hattiesburg.

The old Hattiesburg High School gymnasium, which dates back to the 1930s, was involved in the blaze. The building sits near Thames Elementary School and was used in conjunction with the former high school building on Main Street. It was actively used by the school district until the early 1980s when the current high school gym was completed.

In November, it was announced that the district was awarded a $15,000 grant through the City of Hattiesburg to fund a preliminary study for a possible renovation of the building.

At one time, the building was one of the biggest high school gyms in the state with one of the longest basketball courts.