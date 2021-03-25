The Community page is a public service offered by The Pine Belt News to area nonprofit organizations, schools and government agencies. Groups rotate between page appearances on a set quarterly schedule. For information on how to participate and to sign up for a future week, contact Ame Posey at ame@hubcityspokes.com.

The mission of the Hattiesburg Arts Council is to provide collaborative, innovative and accessible programming in the arts that promote artists in all disciplines and enhance the quality of life in our community.

"This is the time for even more collaboration, positive connection and advocacy for the arts in our city, state and country. The arts bring people together with hope and dialogue, problem-solving and trust. Our goal is to keep the arts active in our daily lives and sustain a healthy thriving arts community,” said HAC Executive Director Rebekah Stark Johnson.

Classic Guitar Concert

Join the Hattiesburg Arts Council at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center (723 North Main Street) on Thursday, April 1st, at 7:30 pm for an evening of intimate and spirited music with classical guitarists, Miroslav Lončar and Natasa Klasinc. The program will also include guest cellist, Rebekah Stark Johnson, celebrating a twenty-five-year reunion of their ensemble Trio Bolero.

The performance will begin promptly at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 7 pm. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited seating.

Tickets are available for $25 each through the HattiesburgArtsCouncil.org website. The EventBrite ticket reservation deadline is March 30th by 11:59 pm.

The audience will be grouped in bubble seating arrangements based on the group of EventBrite tickets reserved. Each bubble will be seated 6-8 feet from other groups. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be required.

“Music Moves” Pop-ups

Citizens and musicians of the Greater Pine Belt region have been enjoying pop-up music concerts in and around Hattiesburg through an initiative created by Mayor Toby Barker, the Hattiesburg Arts Council and the Hattiesburg Concert Association. The initial funding came from the Cares Act of 2020. Additional funding to continue the program through March was provided through a generous grant by VisitHBURG.

“Music Moves” was designed to provide live music in public spaces during the era of COVID-19. It allows citizens to receive the benefits of these performances as a form of music therapy and relief from the stresses of the pandemic. The pop-ups are coordinated by local bass player and HAC Vice-President David Pellow, bringing together local musicians who have been hit especially hard by the current economic situation.

Performer Becky McKeehan said, “The pop-up concerts are a wonderful reminder that good things are here and that we are still connected to each other in the middle of all this uncertainty.”

Senior Reader Theater

Join Sherri Marengo, veteran actor and director of Senior Readers Theater, for a learning experience that uses fun skits, props and some improv techniques to keep you smiling and moving. Participants will learn more about the live stage as they act out a play from their (socially distanced) chairs.

Classes are on Tuesdays, April 6 and 20 and May 4 and 18, from 9:30-11:30 am at the Hattiesburg Cultural Center (723 North Main Street). Classes are free, and attendance is required at all 4 sessions.

Limit of 8 participants with reservations required. Please contact Sherri Marengo, redheadactingup@yahoo.com.

Community Outreach

The Hattiesburg Arts Council has always focused its outreach to meet the needs of our demographics, especially focused on providing programs that extend to underserved communities.

HAC provides weekly visits with participants in the Forrest County Drug Court. Our smART Space program builds self-esteem through the use of creative movement and crafts.

Judge Robert B. Helfrich continuously gives rave reviews about the positive effect this smART Space “experience” has made on the participant’s emotional health and creative focus.

With support from the Pinebelt Foundation Ann Morris Memorial Fund, HAC’s smART Space also provides weekly instruction to adults with disabilities at Arc Rise and Shine.

­Through task-oriented art projects, play-acting, songs and lyrics, students experience a transformation of mood. At the end of the day, these amazing human beings are left with a boost to their confidence and wellbeing.