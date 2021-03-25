The 10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K is officially set for Saturday, April 10.

Returning as an in-person road race after being held virtually in 2020, the Hattiesburg Half Marathon provides fundraising opportunities for 13 participating Pine Belt nonprofits.

To date, more than $76,000 has been raised for charity organizations in the Pine Belt from the 2021 race.

Voted Mississippi’s Best Half Marathon by Race Raves in 2019, the event continues to be a premier run through the heart of Hattiesburg. The 2021 race has already reached its initial goal of 1,000 registered runners and continues to have sign-ups daily. Forrest General Hospital is returning as the presenting sponsor for the 2021 event.

“It was inspiring to see this annual tradition have so much runner support in 2020 after undergoing significant modifications at the height of COVD-19,” Pinebelt Foundation Executive Director Mike Dixon said. “The dedication shown by race participants made fundraising efforts for local nonprofits possible — all during a time when their organizations needed those dollars the most. We are thrilled an in-person race is coming back in 2021 to continue charitable work in our community.”

Participating nonprofits “own” a mile of the race by decorating it, cheering on participants and providing volunteers for water stations.

Charities are recruiting runners to fundraise on their behalf. Those interested in participating as a charity runner can easily select their preferred charity during registration.

Nearly half of the runners in this event traveled from outside a 50-mile radius over the last two years. For these out-of-towners, the course highlights iconic local landmarks and engages Hattiesburg businesses.

The 2021 course will once again wind through downtown, head toward the Avenues and loop around the Hattiesburg Zoo. A portion of the route also tours the University of Southern Mississippi’s campus, where runners then blaze down the Longleaf Trace to the finish line.

In addition to the Half Marathon route, the race offers 10K and 5K courses. This year, kids’ categories are available for runners under 12. Modifications to accommodate social distancing and safety precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been made, including rerouting the course and staggered starts.

“Even though the race will look a little different this year, the planning committee has worked in several entertaining elements with the fun extending well past the finish line,” Dixon said.

The after party for this year’s event will be held at the Hattiesburg Zoo. Additionally, local restaurants are offering specials all race weekend to welcome runners to town and strengthen the event’s local economic impact.

The 2021 event is presented in cooperation with the Pinebelt Foundation, the City of Hattiesburg, Visit Hattiesburg, and United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

More information about the Hattiesburg Half Marathon, registration, and nonprofit information is at hburghalfmarathon.com.

THE RACE HELPS 13 PINE BELT NONPROFITS:

• Downtown Hattiesburg Association

• Sacred Heart Catholic School

• Laughs 4 Life

• YMCA of Southeast Mississippi

• Kids Hub Advocacy Center

• R3SM (Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi)

• Southern Pines Animal Shelter

• RISE (formerly the Christian Women’s Job Corps)

• Children’s Center for Communication and Development

• Domestic Abuse Family Shelter

• ARC of Southeast Mississippi

• Habitat for Humanity of the Pinebelt

• Hattiesburg Civic Light Opera