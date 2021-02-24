The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that Derica Killingsworth, a former victim advocate with the Hattiesburg Police Department, has joined their team to head up their new victim services division.

Victim services will provide services like legal guidance, help applying for protective orders, assistance during medical procedures following an assault and resource identification for whatever needs a victim may have, such as temporary shelter, counseling, medical care and domestic violence prevention.

Killingsworth described her job as making sure someone is there to walk with the victim.

“I’m going to advocate my best for that person,” Killingsworth said. “The first thing I’m focusing on is making sure that victims know their rights. There are laws for victims, and people don’t know that.”

According to Sheriff Charlie Sims, Capt. Kent Banks met Killingsworth at a conference while he was still developing the job description for the position. She shared her personal experience and informally advised on how the job should be structured.

When the department was ready to begin taking applications, Sims said that he was excited to see her name at the top of the pile.

“I hate it for Hattiesburg, but I’m excited for us,” he said. “She received nothing but great reviews as far as her work ethic, her job performance, her knowledge, and it really made our decision pretty easy.”

Killingsworth said that she felt advocacy had always been her calling, and she is excited to join a division at the ground level.

“I’ve always been a shoulder to cry on,” Killingsworth said. “I’ve always loved helping my community. Anything that I could do to help, I’ve done it. It’s something in me.”

Currently, Killingsworth is going through cases from before she came on board with the department and taking on new cases as they come.

She is also working on developing community outreach programs.

She said, “I want to let the public know that they need to speak out against things and let them know that there is help available. With all the resources that we have in Mississippi, there is no reason that people should not be reporting these incidents. It’s really important that you speak up, ask what is going on, and definitely don’t pull out your phone to record; call the police. A few minutes could make the difference for a victim.”

The sheriff’s office is also planning on offering self-defense training and gun safety classes.

Killingsworth said to watch for event announcements on the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or on the sheriff’s website at forrestcountysheriff.com.