The Tommy and Sandra King Student Center was dedicated March 26 at the William Carey University Hattiesburg campus.

Jimmy Stewart, vice chairman of the WCU Board of Trustees, spoke to those gathered for the ceremony.

“The King Student Center makes a statement, not only to our students but to our community, about the value we place on the student, the student’s development and the potential that each possesses to go out and change the world,” Stewart said. “The opening of this building is also a chance to recognize our president, Dr. Tommy King, and his wife, Sandra, both graduates of William Carey University. Our hearts are filled with love and appreciation for their years of sacrifice and service to William Carey University.”

Since King became president in 2007, the number of students has doubled from 2,500 to more than 5,000. During the same time, the number of residential students in Hattiesburg tripled, six new dorms opened and many new programs were established.

CHOOSE ONE WORD

In his remarks, Carey Scholar Bryson Rogers said King’s professional accomplishments tell only part of the story.

“When I began preparing for this speech, Dr. King, I went around campus asking students to choose one word that expresses what you mean to them. And these are some of the words they shared: dedicated, visionary, eloquent, genuine, friendly, wise, welcoming, perseverant, optimistic, personable, considerate, hospitable, caring, supportive, thoughtful, approachable, gentle and kind,” Rogers said. “I also heard stories about students touring the school for the first time, and their most memorable moment was when you came up to talk and express a personal interest in them. I heard a story about how you brought up the specifics of a conversation you’d had with a student more than a year earlier.

“All of these personal stories reinforce that you are present, you do not isolate yourself from us, you dine in the same cafeteria we do, you live life among us, you take time for people.”

Valerie Bridgeforth, WCU’s vice president for student support, said it was difficult to capture the “importance” of the occasion.

“In this building, our students will develop spiritually, emotionally and intellectually. To say that we are appreciative doesn’t seem to capture the importance of this moment,” Bridgeforth said.

HERE FOR STUDENTS

For his part, King said, “I’m feeling excited but unworthy. We’ve never had a student center in the history of William Carey University. We’re here for the students, and we finally have a building that’s dedicated to them.”

The ceremony was followed by tours of the three-story building, which is located on the site of the former administration building, Tatum Court, which was destroyed by a major tornado in January 2017. The tornado devastated much of the campus and damaged nearly every building while also outright destroying several, including the 103-year-old Tatum Court.

Since the tornado, university officials — under King’s leadership — have managed a major rebuilding plan. The repair and rebuilding process was completed in 2019 with the dedication of a new Tatum Court, which is located a short walk away from the King Student Center at the front of the east Hattiesburg campus.

Notably, the King Student Center is the first facility completed at the campus that was not connected to tornado recovery efforts. Instead, it was a long-term vision project for King, the first graduate of the university to also be named its president.

The longtime educator, who is a Pine Belt native and the grandson of the founder of the town of Sumrall, remarked shortly after the 2017 tornado that “Carey will be back … and better than ever.”

It appears — as building projects are complete and enrollment hits record highs each term — that he was correct.