FOO FIGHTERS

“Medicine at Midnight”

[LP/CD] (RCA)

For their 10th album, the much-rested Foo Fighters revive their late 1990s to early 2000s knack for singalong songs with anthemic choruses while also experimenting with newer stylistic departures. Dave Grohl said he wanted a “big, rock, dance-y record,” and working with a larger band (now with backup singers) and some strings, producer Greg Kurstin delivers.

COMMON

“A Beautiful Revolution, Part 1”

[CD] (Loma Vista)

In the two decades since “Can I Borrow A Dollar,” hip-hop’s Common has seen some incredible leaps and bounds. Never an artist to lean into what is “popular” (or pop for that matter), Common is out to deliver an album that is rooted in both the Afrocentrism of the ‘70s and the neo-soul of the early 2000s. Yet “Revolution” remains at its best when it is simple and gazing on the future. With an incredible band that includes Robert Glasper and drummer Karriem Riggins, the grooves are muscular but light. Seven songs heavily emulate classic Stevie Wonder (“Courageous,” especially) and even trying out rock (“Riot In My Mind”).

AARON LEE TASJAN

“Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!”

[CD] (New West/Redeye)

On his third album, the singer-songwriter comes to terms with his past by implementing the musical ideas of our past. The very “Full Moon Fever” production adds swatches of psychedelic keyboards and touches of glam to a largely Petty-ish album. Tasjan’s simple lyrics border on what they don’t say (“Don't Overthink It”), better allowing his jangly choruses to slice through. This habit of not using the verse as a path to the message gives Tasjan all the leeway to have fun with feeling bad (“Up All Night”) or writer’s block (“Computer of Love”). “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan!” woos with its comfortable sound and then disarms you with clever wordplay.

TV PRIEST

“Uppers”

[LP/CD/CS] (SubPop)

Australia has an amazing punk rock scene. The larger cities are pouring out these scruffy, salient, Stooges-like bands where the best fortunately make the leap to our shores. Following in the footsteps of Amyl & The Sniffers and The Chats enters the bellowing, low-slung grind of TV Priest. “Uppers” is a little more post-punk than their original slamming pair of singles (“House of York” and “Runner-Up,” one of the best singles of 2020). In addition, with lead singer Charlie Drinkwater’s bellicose belting, “Uppers” falls right in line with Fontaines D.C. and Idles (whose Joe Talbot was an early fan.) Still, the band makes such a mighty racket at times, even when the songs themselves are not aggressive. TV Priest could fuel a one-person pit.

VARIOUS ARTISTS

“A Benefit for Equality, Vol. I”

[LP] (Blind Pig/The Orchard)

On this very special compilation, these 10 artists – who have all made significant contributions to modern blues – give their talents to raise money for the NAACP. Mud Morganfield is the oldest living son of Muddy Waters. T-Model Ford, Cedric Burnside and Keb’ Mo’ have all performed in Hattiesburg; the rest of the lineup represents mostly Southern-born artists who are keeping this music alive.

Mik Davis is record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.