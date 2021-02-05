Africa has long been a mystery to those lucky enough to grace its shores. A continent rich with resources and agricultural potential continues to be overlooked for its importance in the annals of history. The entire continent is devoted to traditions, and their preservation, above all else. From the oldest songs of praise, poems and funeral dirges, African literature has a long and storied history that must be unearthed to better understand our own.

Even today, Africa is mired in poverty and illiteracy. However, the environment continues to improve in those nations, especially thanks to their embrace of literature and definition of their own culture. The “call and response” that is so common in American music began here as a means to encourage more participation in stories and songs. In Timbuktu, they discovered a 28-volume set of nearly 300,000 literary works that were translated into several different dialects (Fula and Songhai, for example), possibly dating from as far back as the 1300s. This collection included the works of Plato, Hippocrates and even local verse, likely recounted to the people through griots.

The griots used a variety of “animal” representations to tell stories that described war or even told stories that could instruct. From this patchwork of traditions, the “trickster” emerged as a means of either demonstrating the consequences of breaking tradition or existing as a symbol of societal change. Whether a tortoise, hare, or spider, the animal chosen to occupy this role also represented their union with nature.

Each of these “states” had their own traditions and customs to carry through poetry and song. These stories and concepts then gave life to a variety of languages and distinct cultures. Whether religious or secular, epic poems, praise songs, lessons and more were essentially “broadcast” through their respective communities. (Today, in certain portions of Mali, they use the radio to broadcast these to everyone.) In Ethiopia as far back as the 4th century A.D., the written work “Kebra Nagast,” or “The Glory of The Kings,” functioned as both history and educational work. Verified later by Ethiopian Christians, its existence could mirror the works that were used in Anglo-Saxon cultures by The Venerable Bede.

As Africa was colonized, their work began to reflect the European cultures who came on to the continent. Missionaries eager to spread the Word taught Africans how to read and write, giving them the chance to tell their own stories.

Following the Berlin (or Congo) Conference of 1884, 13 nations (including the United States) sought to further colonize the continent, and Colonial African Literature would not only tell these stories but seek to preserve and bolster nationalism in the African nations. 1911’s “Ethiopia Unbound” by J. E. Casely Hayford stands as one of the first works of African literature to gain recognition (and be published) outside of the continent. Largely a political work revolving around a debate between an African and his English friend, “Ethiopia Unbound” conjoined the old traditions (it even includes romance, poetry and several Greek myths) with what was expected of modern literature (honesty and optimism while staying true to the tenets of Christianity).

In 1935, the first work of English-language African drama, “The Girl Who Killed To Save: Nongqause The Liberator” by Herbert Isaac Ernest Dhlomo, was published. The play, which took place in 1857, documents the wrath of a 16-year-old Xhosa prophetess whose vision unleashed a wrath on her community.

Like Shakespeare, Dhlomo used other African histories as his source material to frame the event as a tragedy. The overarching conclusion of Dhlomo’s work would be the clash of traditional culture and modernity. As a teacher and writer, Dhlomo would become a leader in the African National Congress in his native South Africa.

His writings about moderation, the benefits of a Western-styled education and anti-tribalism would help make strides toward equality.

As “civilization” develops in Africa, the best efforts by the Europeans and Africans lead to a clash in cultures. This conflict will fuel African nationalism, which will be reflected in a dramatic change in African literature as it goes to the world as “Things Fall Apart” (the debut novel by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, published in 1958).

Mik Davis is record store manager at T-Bones Records & Cafe.