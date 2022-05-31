On June 1st the 25 winning banners from Milo’s Sky High Gallery Banner Art Contest highlighting FestivalSouth, will be displayed above the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum Alley. Visitors to Milo’s Sky High Gallery can vote for their favorite banner through a QR code, which will be posted throughout the alley.

“We were really pleased with the submissions for the Banner Art Contest,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “They are all so good, it will be a close race to see who is the fan favorite.”

Banner voting is open from June 1st – 20th, and the People’s Choice Banner Winner will be announced at the FestivalSouth FestivalFinale, Forever: The Music of Queen a Symphonic Rock Concert on Saturday, June 25th. Tickets for the concert are available through www.festivalsouth.org . Banners will be displayed throughout the month of June.