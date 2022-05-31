The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is busy getting prepared for the Wieners and Buns in the Hot Summer Sun event on June 1st from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., which will feature the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a new Hattiesburg Pocket Museum exhibit (featuring Iconic Oscar Mayer memorabilia), and new movie at the Hattiesburg Pocket Theater. During the event there will be music from a steel drum pan, a hot dog lunch, popsicles, beverages, games and fun for the entire family.

June 1st also marks the beginning of Milo’s Sky High Banner People’s Choice voting. All 25 winning banners from the contest will be displayed through June, and the People’s Choice winner will be announced at the closing concert for FestivalSouth on June 25th.