The Hattiesburg Zoo announced that Mojo is the name of the baby boy Colobus Monkey born at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Saturday, April 9th. Mojo was the winning name above Masala, Mowgli and Mongo. “We love that the public helped us name our baby boy Colobus,” said Kristen Moore, animal curator for the Hattiesburg Zoo. “It verifies the interest that our guests and supporters have in our animals here at the Zoo.” Mojo is thriving with his mother and father. “The Colobus Monkeys’ are still rotating their exhibit time with the Debrazza monkey family,” said Moore. “It will be a few more weeks before we introduce the two species to each other.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. For more information on daily happenings at the Hattiesburg Zoo, follow the Zoo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission oversees and manages the African American Military History Museum, Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, Hattiesburg Zoo, Historic Eureka School, Lake Terrace Convention Center, Lawn at Lake Terrace, Saenger Theater and Smith Drug Co.