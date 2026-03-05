James Sandifer Jr., mayor of Lumberton, Mississippi, recently met with individuals living in Ellisville State School (ESS) community homes in Lumberton to sign a proclamation declaring March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) Awareness Month.

Joining Mayor Sandifer for the signing and photo were Octavias Gray, Lumberton City Clerk, and Leonard Millsap, Lumberton patrolman.

In the proclamation, Mayor Sandifer encouraged all citizens to support opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including full access to education, housing, employment, and recreational activities. The proclamation further affirms that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities deserve the full support, respect, and acceptance of all citizens of Lumberton. It calls on the community to recognize the unique strengths and contributions of people with disabilities and to acknowledge how they enrich the city and make it a better place for everyone.

Mayor Sandifer described the opportunity as “huge,” emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community. He noted that he has friends and family members connected to Lumberton Community Homes and expressed appreciation for the positive local impact. In recognizing March as IDD Awareness Month, the mayor highlighted the importance of raising awareness, reducing stereotypes, and supporting individuals with disabilities. He also shared that his master’s degree research focused on disabilities, reflecting both a personal and academic commitment to the cause.

Lumberton joins many other cities, organizations, and agencies nationwide in observing March as Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.