PETAL – It was the pitching duel both Oak Grove and Petal softball fans had anticipated seeing in the first game between the two rivals. However, the Lady Warriors capitalized on their few opportunities to score and came away with a 2-0 win that sealed the Region 5-6A title for Oak Grove.

“It’s the first time for me winning a region title here at Oak Grove,” Oak Grove coach Benjy Hornsby said. “We made one error in the seventh, but other than that, we played really well and came on out top for this one. That’s fantastic.”

Oak Grove’s Ryanne Hornsby and Petal’s Natalie Herrington battled in the circle again as the duo combined for 20 strikeouts and gave up two hits each.

“That was a very well-pitched ball game tonight with two next-level kids,” Petal coach Wendy Hogue said. “I think they are the two best in the area. I think they both threw great ball games tonight. Hats off to (Ryanne) Hornsby for getting it done. I couldn’t ask a whole lot more from Natalie pitching-wise.”

A pair of errors helped Oak Grove come out on top. In the third inning, Oak’s Grove led the inning off with a single, but Petal committed a throwing error on a sac bunt in the following at-bat. Hannah Picazo put the ball in play and helped the run score on a fielder’s choice to give the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth inning, another Petal error allowed Oak Grove’s leadoff batter to reach base. With two outs, designated player Ashleigh Neihaus delivered an RBI single to push the lead 2-0.

“That was huge,” Hornsby said. “We have been working on keeping Ashleigh back and seeing the ball longer. Normally, she has a long swing, and she kept it short. I think she had two strikes, and she put it in play like what she was supposed to at the right time. It was a good hit.”

Petal’s two hits came with two outs and in the second and fifth inning, but the Lady Panthers’ best opportunity came in the bottom of the seventh. Oak Grove committed its only error of the night, which allowed for leadoff batter Kinley Hogue to reach base. Hogue then stole second with no outs, but the Lady Warriors kept their composure and retired Petal in order to seal the win.

Hornsby struck out eight batters and allowed no walks as she completed the while Herrington struck out 12 batters and walked one batter.

“Our goal was to bounce back and play Petal ball,” Hogue said. “I thought in the circle we absolutely did. We have to get her some run support. We made a couple of errors. If we can put more runners on base, it applies more pressure. We were able to do some things there at the end.

“The bottom line is we didn’t put any runs on the board, and they did.”

According to Hogue, she believes the loss provided lessons in playing in pressure games and will be in preparing her team for the playoffs.

“We set goals, and we have certainly met the goal in the circle,” Hogue said. “You want to make adjustments against good pitching. I felt like we did that. I just wish we could have done that a couple of innings earlier.

“I thought we were seeing pitches and taking pitches we need to take. Mentally, I thought we could play as well as we could play. You want that game. You don’t want that 19-0 win to be the win heading into the playoffs. We have to get some crooked numbers on that scoreboard.”

Hornsby says that winning the region title allows his team to relax and play pressure-free with six games left in the regular season.

“I think it helps us relax,” Hornsby said. “We just have to go out and get better before the playoffs start. We don’t have the pressure, but of course, you want to beat everybody. It takes the pressure off, and you can focus on the playoffs at this point.”