Southern Miss’ offense continued to stay hot in the Golden Eagles’ 14-4 run-win over the University of Alabama at Birmingham on Sunday.

With Southern Miss having back-to-back conference sweeps, the Golden Eagles now set up a pivotal match against conference rival Louisiana Tech.

Offense Continues Rolling

The Golden Eagles totaled 14 hits on the day, which has been the biggest key in Southern Miss’ win-streak.

The highlights of the day were early home runs from Christopher Sargent, Charlie Fischer and Reece Ewing.

In the first inning, hit a 3-run home run to get the Golden Eagles (21-9, 8-3) on the board. Then in the third, Fischer hit a solo home run with Ewing following with a two-run home run to go up 6-2.

Reed Trimble then added a run in the fourth inning with an RBI single. Danny Lynch and Blake Johnson hit RBI singles to extend the Golden Eagles’ lead 9-4 before Southern Miss plated five more runs in the eighth inning to end the game early.

Five different Golden Eagles had multi-hit days, with eight of the nine in the starting lineup registering a hit.

Solid Pitching

Left-handed starter and Oak Grove alum Drew Boyd followed the trend of the weekend’s previous starting pitchers with a strong outing. Boyd threw a season-high of six innings and allowed one earned run off six hits while striking out five batters.

“I felt like I worked ahead in the count today,” Boyd said. “I felt like I had a pretty good outing. I was kind of switching it up on (UAB) early and starting them on changeups early and having fastballs late. Then I turned it back around in those later innings and went fastball early and then off-speed late.”

Boyd pitched out of several jams on the day as he retired UAB (10-20, 3-9) in order just twice. UAB scored two unearned runs in the third inning, as an error and stolen base set up a fielder’s choice RBI and an RBI single. Boyd fell into significant trouble to start the fourth after giving back-to-back singles. However, a line out and then a double play ended the inning, but not before a run scored on a sac fly. Boyd credited the Golden Eagles’ hitting for helping keep the pressure off him in those situations.

“It’s been awesome these past few weeks with what our hitters have been doing,” Boyd said. “That’s what we saw from those guys all fall and early spring in inter quads. That’s why it was frustrating as a team because we knew what those hitters were capable of in what seemed like a struggling start. To see them finally go up there and hit the ball hard and beat the ball around the yard like they are doing is fun to watch. It definitely helps you out as a pitcher knowing you have that run support.”

Relief pitcher Matt Adams took over for Boyd in the seventh inning but was pulled after giving up a run off a ground-rule double with one out. Ryan Och then entered the game and allowed just one hit while striking out three batters in his appearance.

Fischer’s Injury

In the seventh inning, Fischer slid into home plate safe but had the top of his hand stepped on by UAB’s catcher. Fischer immediately showed signs of pain as his hand was covered with blood.

Fischer’s hand was then covered by a towel as he quickly exited the game to end his day.

“It’s concerning,” Sargent said. “He’s a big part of our lineup and right in the middle in that three-hole. It’s really frustrating because we are getting things going now with the hitting. He’s going to be okay. I think he’ll be back soon.”

Fischer, who was 2-for-3 with an RBI, left the game. According to Berry, Fischer was taken to the hospital, with his status currently unknown.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” Berry said. “I know it was a lot of blood that was soaking up in that towel. They took him to Wesley (Medical Center). In a little bit, I’ll probably get an update on him.”

A Showdown

While Southern Miss still has to host South Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Golden Eagles face a key series on the road against Louisiana Tech.

In the first series against No. 16 Louisiana Tech, the Golden Eagles dropped three out of the four games at home. Louisiana Tech, which holds a 10-2 record in conference, now holds a rating percentage index (RPI) of seven. Southern Miss has raised its RPI to 20 and sits one game behind the Bulldogs with an 8-3 matchup.

“They took three games from us here,” Berry said. “They swept this weekend as we did. They are playing really good baseball. I think both of us are trying to build resumes and cases for us to have at-large bids if we don’t win the conference tournament outright to get the automatic bid."