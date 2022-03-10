Skye Morgan, 11th grade history teacher at Petal High School, isn’t necessarily used to being recognized at the state level.

But it’s something she soon may become accustomed to, having recently been named the Petal High School Teacher of the Year and Petal School District of the Year, and more recently being named a finalist for the 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year. That honor, which is given annually by the Mississippi Department of Education, annually recognizes outstanding performance by the state’s public school teachers.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Morgan said. “Teachers don’t go into this profession for recognition, so getting (something) like this is out of my wheelhouse.”

As the District 4 finalist, Morgan will go up against three other teachers from across the state: Rachel Jenne of DeSoto Central Middle School (District 1), Meridith Jierski (District 2) and Erin Fortenberry (District 3). If chosen as the winner, Morgan will join two other Petal previous Mississippi Teachers of the Year in Ben Austin (2020) and Luke Daniels (2017).

“We are so Panther Proud that Skye Morgan has been selected as a finalist for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Our district is fortunate to have two state teachers of the year, and Skye is another deserving educator who would represent our district and state very well.”

After being chosen as Petal High School Teacher of the Year and Petal School District Teacher of the Year, Morgan filled out an application for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year process, which was received by state education officials. Morgan then had to write several essays to articulate her practices and her philosophy of education.

Each of the four candidates will be interviewed by members of the Mississippi Department of Education, and each candidate will put forth a presentation regarding what their message would be if chosen Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

“The state, for each congressional (candidate for) teacher of the year, they do a snapshot of their philosophy of education,” Morgan said.

The winner will be announced on April 1 during a ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

If chosen, Morgan – who has worked in the Richton School District and the Forrest County School District – will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. In addition, she would receive a $5,000 stipend and represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Morgan describes her path to an education career as untraditional, having started out earning a bachelor’s degree in theater production, with an emphasis on lights and set design. She served as a long-term substitute for her theater teacher, who also was Morgan’s speech and debate coach, shortly after college.

“That year, I stayed on as a sub, and I would just sub wherever in the Petal School District, in supporting her through that year,” Morgan said. “I loved it, but I really wanted to give what I went to college for a go.

“So I went and worked (in the theater) industry for a bit, and I just never really felt fulfilled like I did when I was in the classroom. So I decided to come back to Hattiesburg and get my master’s in education and find a job teaching. And I did, and I haven’t looked back.”