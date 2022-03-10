The Lamar County School District Board of Trustees is now accepting resumes for the District D position on the board, which was vacated in February after District D representative Matt Mayo accepted a job position in the Jackson/Rankin County area.

“We wish him the best,” school district superintendent Steven Hampton said. “He did a great job, and we appreciate all his service when he was on the board.”

Interested individuals who reside in District D – and have a high school diploma or equivalent – are invited to send a resume and letter of interest to board president Jeremy Chance at jchance0898@yahoo.com or to P.O. Box 609, Purvis, MS 39475. Documents also can be dropped off at the Lamar County School District Central Office at 424 Martin Luther King Drive in Purvis.

The deadline for resumes is March 25.

“After March 25, two board members will go through the resumes, interview and appoint someone,” Hampton said. “(That person) would serve until the general election this November.

“Then if they wanted to run for District D, they would do so in November.”

District D comprises much of the Bellevue and Oak Grove area, and stretches south toward Purvis.

“I can’t speak for the board, (but I think they would look for) someone who is willing to serve the school district and serve the community,” Hampton said. “Someone to help support the educational efforts here in Lamar County.”

District A is represented by Deborah Pierce and comprises the area east of Sumrall and north of Bellevue and Oak Grove, while District B is represented by Jim Braswell and serves some of Oak Grove and the area east of that.

District C is represented by Chance and is made up of Purvis, Baxterville, Talowah, Wells Town and Lumberton. District E is represented by Jennie Hensarling and consists mainly of Sumrall and Oloh.