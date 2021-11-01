Sue Ellen and Alberta, the Hattiesburg Zoo’s two resident giraffes, now have a new structure in their exhibit that will allow visitors get up close and personal with the ungulates while helping them eat their daily snacks.

Zoo officials cut the ribbon Nov. 1 on a new giraffe feeding station, known as Mjumbe Wa Mungu – or “Messenger of God” in Swahili. The Duhon family, whose donation to the zoo made the feeding platform possible, were on hand to help with the ceremony.

“To have a zoo in a city of our size is very, very rare – very unique,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the zoo. “Nothing cements a lifelong love with animals – and the understanding of the importance of protecting our natural environment – like a direct interaction with a species that you don’t normally see.

“Sue Ellen and Alberta show us that the natural world is a place to be conserved, a place to protect – even if we don’t live in those areas. The removal of barriers between animals and humans facilitates a personal interaction that remains for life.”

Beginning Nov. 2, giraffe feedings will take place at 2 p.m. daily, with 15 feeding tickets available each day. Tickets cost $5 each, and every individual is require to have a ticket to be allowed onto the feeding platform.

Children under the age of two do not require a ticket, but must be held at all times by an adult. Tickets are available at the market underneath the giraffe pavilion in the Africa section of the zoo.

Tickets can be purchased on the same day of the feeding, but cannot be purchased in advance; they are available on a first come, first served basis. Feedings will consist of items like lettuce and carrots.

“The zoo has been a labor of love for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission for a little over 10 years now,” Taylor said. “Our growth and our development at the Hattiesburg Zoo over the last decade would not be possible without the support and the donations of private individuals and companies.

“Over this 10-year period, our community has benefited from the investments that this unique attraction (offers) for our area. It not only entertains us, but it gives us an opportunity to educate – to educate our children to the bigger world that we live in.”

Sue Ellen and Alberta came to the zoo in May, as the main attractions for the zoo’s new Northwest Quadrant section. The animals were expected to arrive in late 2020, but supply issues cause by the COVID-19 pandemic caused that date to be pushed back a few months.

The two giraffes were donated to the Hattiesburg Zoo by the Audubon Institute, which worked with the San Diego Zoo to procure the animals from a wildlife preserve south of New Orleans.

The giraffe exhibit also includes a two-story giraffe barn, which houses penning systems as well as feeding stations. The bottom floor contains a communal pen for the giraffes, along with room for keepers and other staff.

The barn also includes award-winning artwork by Ceci Duhon, a fourth-grade student at Presbyterian Christian School.

“Our stalls are about 25 percent greater than the husbandry guidelines, so we give them a little extra space,” Taylor said in a previous story.

Near the giraffe barn is a large pavilion for seating and events, as well as Ladha’s Cantina and Overlook, a new concession area. Ladha’s serves African-themed food and beverages.

Another new part of the Northwest Quadrant is two hyenas – a male and a female – and two new Colobus monkeys which are housed near the De Brazza’s monkeys.