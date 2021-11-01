Improvements continue at the Sumrall Sports Complex off Mississippi 42 in Sumrall, as town officials are working with licensed turf grass specialists to winterize, strengthen and maintain the playing turf at the soccer field at the site.

Mayor William Joel Lofton said the process is being done in advance of the first frost of winter, as well as the busiest part of the soccer season.

“We want to make sure that we’ve got a professional advising us and helping us maintain that surface,” he said. “Field turf is a little bit different than yard grass, and this has a great deal more wear and tear; it’s just a large investment the town has made.

“We want to make sure we give it the optimal conditions to thrive when it greens back up in the spring. Sumrall is small – we don’t have a turf specialist, so we cut our own grass and we do our things for the town here, but nobody is really accustomed to dealing with this type of grass.”

Although the baseball and softball fields – as well as the youth football field – are located adjacent to the soccer field, those are maintained by Lamar County and not the Town of Sumrall.

“With (the grass) being young, and with it seeing a lot of heavy use over the next couple of months – when it’s going to be more or less dormant – we just want to make sure that we protect our investment and that we have a thriving field again next year,” Lofton said. “We had some calls and some concerns about the quality of the field, going into the dormant months.

“So this is how we’re going to protect it. We’re just trying to give it the care it deserves.”

Officials have been in contact with contractors to determine a cost and timeline for the project, which is expected to be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Sumrall Board of Aldermen.

Back in August, work began on Phase 2 of the complex project, which will bring tennis facilities and a second soccer field – along with some other facilities – to the site, which has seen extensive work over the last several months. As part of that, town officials received $600,000 from the Mississippi House of Representatives, which was secured with the help of District 101 Representative Kent McCarty and District 41 Senator Joey Fillingane.

Previously, Fillingane helped secure funding for work at the sports complex under two initiatives: $500,000 through the BP Settlement Bill and $2 million from Senate Bill 3065.

Currently, a topographical survey of the site is ongoing, although weather issues have caused some delays.

“We had planned for it to be finished by now, but the mulching process that was supposed to take a week took closer to a month due to weather and soil conditions,” Lofton said. “So now that the mulching is done, we’ve got clear lines of sight we can survey.

“Once the survey is completed, there will be a small amount of engineering work. We want to get the best bang for our buck, so the topographical survey is a way to make sure that when we get in there and start doing our earth-moving for the tennis courts, we don’t duplicate effort or do anything that’s unnecessary.”

Although several weather issues caused delays on Phase 1 of the Sumrall Sports Complex back in March, officials were able to complete new driveway, a parking lot and striping for the site. In early 2020, several loads of dirt were installed at the soccer field to help with some long-standing drainage issues.

However, the dirt settled in an improper fashion, in part because of the constant rain and in part because the work was conducted too quickly. Since then, however, the entire surface of the playing field has been redone.