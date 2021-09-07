Progress continues on Herrington Road near Mississippi 42 in Petal, where work began about four months ago on the process to widen Herrington from two lanes to four lanes to accommodate traffic for Petal Primary School, Petal High School and an upcoming new elementary school.

Dixie Electric crews have so far transferred electricity to new power poles along the side of the street, and Petal School District officials are currently working with multiple utility companies to move water lines, cables and other equipment to the site.

“We’re working closely with those (companies), and everybody is on board and they’re moving along with our engineer,” school district superintendent Matt Dillon said .”So hopefully, sooner than later, we’re going to see some (movement) over the next couple of months as far as moving dirt and getting that ball rolling.

The project is expected to go out to bid in the near future, at which point the lowest and best bid should be accepted by the Petal School District Board of Trustees.

Officials are hoping for an additional westbound turn lane at the intersection of Herrington Road and Mississippi 42 to help ease traffic in the mornings. The project also calls for two more turn lanes from Stadium Drive to the first entrance of Petal Primary School.

In the meantime, police and school district officials are monitoring traffic on Herrington Road and making available as many lanes as possible.

“Even during the construction phase, those lanes will remain open,” Dillon said. “We understand that we still have to have school and do it safely and effectively, even while construction will be taking place in the near future.”

Back in April, the Petal Board of Aldermen authorized then-Mayor Hal Marx to execute documents for construction of improvements to Herrington Road at a cost of $35,000, to be paid by the school district. Officials from the district had worked with the City of Petal for several months prior to secure the property.

An appraisal on the land was conducted late last year, and in October 2020 aldermen approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the school district to complete the widening.

The idea of a new elementary school has been discussed for more than a year, with the purpose of helping accommodate the school district’s growing enrollment of more than 4,100 students. The school will be located on a plot of district-owned land adjacent to Petal Primary School on Herrington Road.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed that timeline somewhat, officials are still looking forward to beginning construction in the future.

“We’ve had to be mindful of what’s happening around us,” Dillon said. “Really, our focus and efforts have been around just having school and making sure we do it in a safe manner. Also, we understand that there’s financial challenges with COVID, with people having challenges with their children.

"The timing’s not right to move forward to do that; however, we have a plan on building the school sooner rather than later. We’ll be working to let the community know when that time is, but it’s going to be a couple of years out before we start that process.”