Over the past several years, officials from the City of Hattiesburg have received a few instances of negative feedback from water/sewer customers about the design of their bills, particularly that the current postcard-style bills are hard to read, along with the lack of data showing past usage.

To help remedy that situation, beginning in November officials will roll out a new bill with an upgraded design, which will be delivered directly to mailboxes. The bill will be printed on a full-page sheet, with a security envelope for bill payment.

“People said (the bill) was too small and it got lost in the mail; people said they wished they had an envelope to send back a payment, and some people wished we had paperless billing,” Mayor Toby Barker said. “As we transition our new accounting software that has opened up the door to a lot of new things that people want to come to fruition, part of that is this new format to your water bill.

“I think it’s an effort to continue modernizing our water and sewer system, while also responding to the feedback and the desire we’re getting from our citizens.”

The new bill will feature contact information for requests and concerns, a graph of water consumption for the past six months, an account summary with balance total and due date, and a specific space for sharing news and notes with residents. Customers also will find a full page of detailed notes on how to pay bills, the city’s policy regarding disconnection of service, how to handle past due bills and how to enroll in paperless electronic billing.

Customers will continue to receive the current bill - along with several pieces of communication about the upcoming design - throughout September and October.

“We obviously are responding to the feedback we’ve received over four years, about how people wish the water bill would work,” Barker said. “Taking all that into account, and also just the amount of staff we spent printing these bills in-house, it really is a step forward for us.”

Online water-sewer payments can be made online at www.hattiesburgms.com/waterbill; fees are applicable for that method. Payments can be sent via mail to Hattiesburg Water Billing, P.O. Box 1898, Hattiesburg, MS, 39403-1897.

In addition, customers can pay by bank draft by submitting a voided check to the water department office, which is located at 105 South Park Avenue in Hattiesburg. In-person payments can be made at the office from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the drive-through.

Credit card payments can be made by phone by calling (601) 545-4634; questions or concerns can be addressed at that same number. Community drop boxes can be found at Cloverleaf Mall, Starbucks on Hardy Street, the billing office and the city’s engineering building at 212 West Front Street.

Questions also can be directed to the mayor’s office at (601) 545-4501.

“I’m very proud of our team and the hard work they’ve put into making this switch,” said Alan Howe, director of the city’s Water and Sewer Department. “We are moving from a very antiquated process to one that is more efficient in both time and operations.