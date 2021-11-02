Motorists are now seeing work begin on the Hardy Street Improvements Project, an endeavor by the City of Hattiesburg that is designed to beautify the stretch of Hardy Street from 34th Avenue to U.S. 49, near the University of Southern Mississippi.

The initiative, which will enhance pedestrian pathways and landscaping on the thoroughfare, began Nov. 1.

“It’s really a beautification of Hardy Street,” City Engineer Lamar Rutland said. “We’re landscaping the median islands, and we’re making improvements at all the crosswalks throughout.

“It’s a collaboration with several other entities in the City of Hattiesburg. So USM is the lead agency, then you have the (Hattiesburg) Convention Commission, the Area Development Partnership, Forrest County, Forrest General (Hospital), Hattiesburg Clinic – they’re all participating parties financially in this, along with the city. So it’s a bunch of entities coming together to beautify the City of Hattiesburg, and beautify our main road in the City of Hattiesburg.”

As shown by renderings, the crosswalks at the main entrance of Southern Miss at Hardy Street will be painted red. In the center of the crosswalks, workers will paint the university’s “dome” logo inside of a red circle.

Work is expected to be complete by next summer, with a tentative date of May 2022, depending on the weather. Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to use caution when in and around the work zone.

“On Hardy Street, you’ll experience (lane) closures only at night,” Rutland said. “The side lanes, you may have some closures during the day, but Hardy Street will only experience closures at night and on the weekends – there will be some on the weekends.

“There will be signs and things like that. The road itself won’t be closed; it’ll most likely just be one lane at a time. But it will only happen on the night and on the weekends.”

The project was awarded to Webster Electric at a total cost of $1 million. It is funded by a Transportation Alternatives Program grant, which was presented to the University of Southern Mississippi through the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

The grant funding requires a local match which is shared between the University, the City of Hattiesburg, the Area Development Partnership, the Convention Commission, Forrest County, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic.