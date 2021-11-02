The Petal School District has nearly eliminated COVID-19 cases throughout its five campuses, with zero new positive cases and only six quarantines among the district’s 4,257 students and 670 staff.

According to data from the week of Oct. 25-29, the six quarantines were made up of four students and two staff members. The low numbers continue from last week, when the number of positive cases also was zero.

“We’re very pleased (that) our numbers continue to trend in just a great direction, with zero positive cases for students and staff,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “There’s only a few new household quarantines that we had to deal with that are very minor.

“So I’m just very thankful that it’s not interrupting instruction as much as we have experienced in the past, in the middle of the pandemic. It’s really helpful for our teachers to know that we’re not having to send as many students home, (and that’s) because of our tight protocols and all the measures we have taken to ensure that we have a safe learning environment for our staff and students.”

Broken down by individual schools, the numbers are as follows:

Petal Primary School: Home to 1,068 students and 142 staff members. The school had zero new positive cases for students and staff, one quarantine among students and two quarantines among staff members.

Petal Elementary School: Home to 602 students and 75 staff members. The school had zero new positive cases for students and staff, one new quarantine among students and zero new quarantines among staff members.

Petal Upper Elementary School: Home to 611 students and 73 staff members. The school had zero new positive cases for students and staff, one new quarantine among students and zero new quarantines among staff members.

Petal Middle School: Home to 750 students and 78 staff members. The school had zero new positive cases for students and staff and zero new quarantines for students and staff.

Petal High School: Home to 1,226 students and 134 staff members. The school had zero positive new cases for students and staff members, one new quarantine among students and zero new quarantines among staff members.

Support staff: Among 168 support staff members, there were no new positive cases or new quarantines.

“The (delta) variant as a whole, if you look across our state, is moving in a much better direction,” Dillon said. “I attribute that, at the school setting, to common practice and our protocols – we just do things a different way, dating back to the beginning of the pandemic. “Also, you have people who have either had COVID already, or they have been vaccinated, so there’s multiple factors that go into the good numbers that we’re experiencing right now. We’re very blessed, and I’m just thankful that we’re able to have less interruption when it comes to instruction, and allowing our kids to participate in extracurricular activities, which is a big part of their high school experience as well.”

In order to keep the numbers low, school district officials continuously monitor the Return to School Plan, which was approved earlier this year by the district’s board of trustees. As part of that process, officials solicit feedback and make changes to the plan where needed.

“We’re going to continue to follow our plan, and if there’s any changes, we will make those changes on our plan and on our website, and we also alert families,” Dillon said. “And of course we’re working very closely with our staff at the building level to see what they experience, and to make sure that we’re making wise decisions before making any kind of changes or tweaks.”