Officials from the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce are seeking volunteers and donations for the Petal Patriot 2021 Flag Project, an endeavor that will see Main Street and Central Avenue in downtown Petal lined with American flags in honor of the 4thof July.

Throughout the project, which is made possible with the help of premier sponsor Verge Entrance Solutions, participants can sponsor a flag for $10, or volunteer to install brackets or hang flags on each of the utility poles that go down the two thoroughfares. Leahne Lightsey, who serves as executive director of the Petal Education Foundation, conceived of the project after spearheading a similar one in her neighborhood.

“In this day and time when there’s so much division, what a great time to display flags and show our patriotism,” Lightsey said. “I just think it’s going to stir every individual who loves America.

“I’m all about putting them up, and I’m thrilled to death that we can now go down Central. That’s going to be awesome.”

Main Street flags will begin at the Evelyn Gandy Parkway exit and end at the East Hardy Street Bridge. Central Avenue flags will begin at Furniture World across the train tracks coming into Petal, and will end at Moreno Eye Care.

“Originally, the idea was to line Main Street from the Gandy exit to the East Hardy bridge, which is approximately 106 poles,” said brand ambassador and marketer Cayla Camp Burns, who is assisting as the campaign manager for the project. “After Mrs. Lightsey presented the idea before the city at a recent Petal Board of Aldermen meeting, we were approached by Clint and Kalee Moore, owners of Verge Entrance Solutions, and they volunteered to sponsor the entire street.

“They are the official premier sponsor for Phase 1 of the project, and thanks to their wonderful contribution we were able to expand to Phase 2 and cover Central Avenue this year, too.”

Volunteers from the community will help place the flags in the holsters on June 31, and flags will remain on display for approximately 10 days. Donations and sponsorships are accepted until June 30, and the team of individuals working the project will purchase the hardware and the flags; it will not be necessary for the public to donate flags.

Donations can be made at the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce at 117 North Main Street, Suite 100, or the Petal School District Central Office at 115 East Central Avenue. PayPal donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3cyXqNq.

For information on how to volunteer for the project, visit https://forms.gle/avPcrb7UVnCNzAvw6.

“I hope to see the community of Petal come together to reach a common goal,” Camp Burns said. “This project is not possible without the people of Petal. The mission of the Petal Patriot Project is to touch the lives of others and to remind those who have fought for our freedom that they are truly appreciated by our Friendly City.

“Our goal is to create a special moment in time for our city to share collectively. We hope to connect the people in our community with one another by bringing businesses, city government, citizens, and members of the chamber and school district together.”

The project is insured by the City of Petal, and officials from Mississippi Power gave permission to use the utility poles. The flag mounts will remain in the poles year-round and will be utilized for future, similar projects.

“We are very blessed to have such giving people in our city, people who are willing to roll up their sleeves and do a little work to get the job done,” Camp Burns said. “This initiative has taken a teamwork approach and we have managed to pull together in a very short time to create a vision that will hopefully only grow from here. This goes to show that we are capable of making moves - big or small - if we come together with a common goal.

“This should serve as a blueprint for other projects moving forward. The City of Petal is blessed with amazing participants and we should utilize the friendly folks that we have living and working here to the best of our ability. We hope that this project will grow over time and become something that we can continue for years to come.”

The flags will be taken down and properly stored by members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America.