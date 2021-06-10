Following a lengthy stint on the Lumberton Board of Alderman and the last four years as mayor, Quincy Rogers will return for a second term to lead the City of Lumberton.

Final but unofficial results from the June 8 general election have Rogers defeating opponents Tina Speights and Ben Winston; officials from Lumberton City Hall did not make vote totals available upon request. Rogers, along with members of the Lumberton Board of Aldermen, will be sworn in for their new terms on July 1.

“It feels awesome to be able to come back and finish the job that we started,” Rogers said. “I’d just like to thank the voters for the vote of confidence.

“For those that were maybe not convinced, I just hope to win their confidence.”

Rogers served for 12 years as Ward 3 Alderman before being elected as mayor in 2017. Upon taking over for a second term, Rogers said he will continue to focus on city infrastructure.

“We do have an infrastructure issue in Lumberton, so I would like to continue with that, plus job creation,” he said. “I think we’re headed in the right direction, and I know that things are only going to get better from here.

“What motivated me to move from alderman to mayor was actually just love for the city. I figured that a lot of things that were happening in the city, as far as from the mayoral standpoint, was actually broken communication. So I’m trying to form relationships with our county supervisors, and I’m getting out and reaching out to other people in our adjoining communities.”

Rogers has completed a professional development course with the Mississippi Municipal League.

“I’m just hoping to further my education there, and try to bridge gaps that Lumberton hasn’t been able to overcome yet,” he said.

The following are general election results for the Lumberton Board of Aldermen:

Alderwoman-at-Large: Sandra Kee defeated opponents Bobby Gibson and Cora Rogers.

Ward 1: David “Kent” Crider defeated Elaine R. Clark and Annette Sandifer. Crider previously served as Ward 1 Alderman for seven years and mayor for one year.

Ward 2: Kyle Crider ran unopposed.

Ward 3: Myrtis Holder defeated Jonathan F. Griffith and Kenyatta Henry.

Ward 4: Bobby R. Smith defeated Audrey Davis.

All candidates ran as Independents.