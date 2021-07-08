As executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, Marlo Dorsey is plenty familiar with leading tourism and destination marketing efforts throughout the Hub City.

Dorsey will now be able to put that experience to even more use as the newly-elected treasurer of the Mississippi Main Street Association, an organization dedicated to the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts. Dorsey - who will serve a one-year term as treasurer, followed by a term as vice president and a term as president - was elected as part of a new executive committee and at-large board members who were chosen to lead the efforts of the MMSA.

“I’m delighted to be on the board,” Dorsey said. “Mississippi has so many unique towns of all sizes, all the way from the coast to north Mississippi.

“To be a part of Mississippi Main Street right now, I’m so humbled and honored to be able to work alongside all of these wonderful communities that champion small businesses and really want to be welcoming to all the tourists and the residents.”

Dorsey earned a broadcast journalism degree from Louisiana State University before receiving an MBA in executive management. She is a graduate of Leadership Mississippi and has served on its advisory board.

Dorsey was recognized as a 2017 50 Leading Woman by the Mississippi Business Journal and served as the chief marketing officer for the Mississippi Development Authority. At MDA, she led the state’s global marketing and communications efforts for both economic development and tourism.

Previously, Dorsey served as the director of marketing and communications for both Visit Hattiesburg and the Hattiesburg Convention Commission before being named to her current position in 2017. At Visit Hattiesburg, she and her team focus on growing business and leisure travel in Hattiesburg through multi-state marketing campaigns, regional sales strategies and cooperative alliances with Hattiesburg’s hotel and tourism partners.

In addition, she currently serves on Gov. Tate Reeves’ Commission for Economic Recover as the Tourism and Hotel Committee Chair. In her new role at MMSA, Dorsey is looking forward to working with the more than 40 coordinating programs offered at the association.

“Just to hear first-hand a lot of the stories on what makes every community unique throughout the state, is really something that I’m looking forward to and looking to be a larger part of,” she said. “(I’m excited) to be tied in to the bigger picture and add to that conversation, and listen to other communities on what’s worked well, so that we can all keep moving forward in the state together.”

The Mississippi Main Street Association leads a network consisting of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities across the United States. Since 1993, the association has provided more than $5 million in public and private reinvestment back into Main Street communities.

“Your Main Street is the heart and soul of your community, and if you have a thriving downtown, then everyone benefits from that,” Dorsey said. “So whatever we can do to learn together and work together to continue to move Mississippi forward, I’m just delighted to be able to be a part of that.”

In addition to Dorsey’s election, other elected officers include Chris Chain of Columbus as president, Michelle Jones of Starkville as vice president, and Steven Dick of Gulfport as past president. At-large board members elected to serve another term include Regina Charboneau, owner of Regina’s Kitchen in Natchez, and Brent Fairley, senior vice president/market president of Hancock Whitney Bank in Gulfport.

Members continuing on the state board include Chris Hinton of Jackson, Jim Rosenblatt of Jackson, Carolyn McAdams of Greenwood, Clay Mansell of Clinton, Steve Kelly, Ken P’Pool, Lydia Charles, Chance McDavid, Leah Kemp, Jamie Sowell, and Lori Tucker.